Arne Slot refuses to say if Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool

Arne Slot refused to guarantee that Mohamed Salah will play for Liverpool again after leaving the Egyptian forward out of the squad for Tuesday night’s Uefa Champions League clash with Inter Milan, deepening a crisis that has shaken the club on and off the pitch.

Salah, 33, was not on the plane to Milan after launching a remarkable public attack on Slot and accusing the club of “throwing him under the bus” following Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds.

The forward, without a goal since early November and dropped for three consecutive matches, said he “no longer had a relationship” with the new head coach and suggested unnamed figures at Liverpool were trying to force him out.

When asked whether the club’s all-time Premier League top scorer had played his last game for the Reds, Slot offered no assurances. “I have no clue,” he said. “He has every right to feel what he feels, but he doesn’t have the right to share it with the media.

He added: “I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. I can leave it with that I think.”

Salah’s comments have sparked intense speculation that he could push for a January exit, even after signing a new contract in April. Liverpool’s season has unravelled around him: just four wins in 15 matches across all competitions, ninth in the Premier League and 13th in the Champions League standings after last month’s 4-1 defeat to PSV.

Inside the dressing room, the mood is no less tense – though senior figures insist the team remains united. Speaking in Milan, goalkeeper Alisson Becker admitted Salah’s stand-off has caused unease but rejected suggestions of a fractured squad.

“This is not a situation that makes us happy, first and foremost because on a personal level we all love Mo,” Alisson said. “He is hugely important for the team and a wonderful human being. We were caught by surprise, but it is a personal situation between him and the club.”

The Brazilian stressed the players hoped for a resolution that protects both Salah’s legacy and Liverpool’s stability. “We want a win-win situation for everyone,” he added. “We hope the best thing happens for him – and for the club.”

Despite the public fallout, Alisson insisted Slot still commands the dressing room’s support at a time when confidence is low and results have soured.

“We believe in his knowledge and his style of play,” he said. “You have the freedom to talk, but you must deal with the consequences. As a team, the reaction is staying together and working hard. It is not just about Mo – it is about the team and the club.”

Slot travelled to Italy with a reduced 19-man squad due to injuries to Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo, further stretching resources ahead of a pivotal European test.

Inter striker Marcus Thuram warned against assuming Liverpool are vulnerable, saying his side expect “a great team with great players” despite the turmoil.

Salah is due to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after next weekend’s Premier League match against Brighton – raising the possibility that Liverpool’s most iconic modern figure may have already played his last game for the club.

