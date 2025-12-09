Man United player ratings v Wolves: Fernandes 8, Mbeumo 7, Heaven 6

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United had "improved a lot" after they climbed back into the race to qualify for the Uefa Champions League as Bruno Fernandes inspired a 4-1 rout of woeful Wolves on Monday.

Amorim's side recovered from their disappointing draw with lowly West Ham last week thanks to Fernandes' double and goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount at Molineux.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had cancelled out Fernandes' opener with Wolves' first goal in six games in all competitions and their first in the top-flight since October 26.

But Mbeumo, Mount and Fernandes netted after the interval to clinch only United's second win in their last six matches.

"I really enjoyed how we played the second half. We had good pace, good quality in the decisions. We finished the game and Wolves is in a difficult moment. It was a good evening," Amorim said.

Wolves' eighth successive league defeat equalled their worst top-flight run since 1981/82 and left boss Rob Edwards still waiting for his first victory since arriving from Middlesbrough to replace the sacked Vitor Pereira in November.

Wolves have just two points after 15 games and if they fail to win either of their next two against Arsenal and Brentford they will equal Sheffield United's longest winless start in the Premier League of 17 matches.

Derby's Premier League record low of just 11 points in a single season is also under threat from dismal Wolves.

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Struggles to keep a clean sheet, but it’s challenging playing in front of a changeable defence. Wolves' goal, after sloppy defending, came after a period of pressure. He claimed a couple of high balls before the goal.

Ayden Heaven - 6/10: Several misunderstandings with Lammens early on but he settled. Had very little to do in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 8/10: Comfortable against a team who had not scored in their previous five games and hadn’t won in the Premier League since April. Enjoyed the freedom with the ball and taking more risks in the second half.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10: Went down after eight minutes with an ankle injury. Got up to make an awkward clearance. First player off after 69 minutes. He’s just come back but United will need to get used to his absence when he is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco.

Casemiro - 7/10: Harried and nicked the ball, which led to the opening goal. Steady apart from 10 minutes before half-time. Left the pitch to fans singing his name.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10: Sixth-minute ball to Dalot set his compatriot up on goal. Put United ahead on 25, slipping, spinning and squeezing in a shot. Busied himself and created much at the start of the second half, shooting on target and setting up Mount for the third. Dictated the game in the second half and got the fourth, a perfect penalty on 82.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10: Had a chance to put his side ahead on seven minutes after timing a run perfectly, but shot well saved by Sam Johnstone. Great run to beat the offside trap before he squared a ball for Mbeumo for the second.

Amad Diallo - 7/10: Troubled Wolves in the opening exchanges and pulled the ball back several times into dangerous areas. Wasn’t near his man for the equaliser.

Bryan Mbeumo - 7/10: Should have made it 2-0 soon after the opener. Booked after 37 minutes, scored the second – his seventh of the season – on 61 as United recovered from the end of their first-half shambles.

Matheus Cunha - 7/10: Received a ball from Casemiro and set up Fernandes for the opener. Ironic cheers when he made a mistake, but he played in Dalot to set up the second. Headed on target on 66 and could have had a hat-trick.

Mason Mount - 8/10: Scored again, running in off the left, dancing between gold shirts and timing his run perfectly to side volley the ball in and make it 3-1. Lovely goal. More intelligent runs.

Substitutes

Lisandro Martinez (On for Mazraoui, 68') - 6/10: Went central in a three-man defence. More minutes, which is key.

Leny Yoro (On for Heaven, 68') - 6/10: Went right side of a back three. No twitchy moments tonight, unlike in recent appearances.

Kobbie Mainoo (On for Casemiro, 77') - 6/10: On to a huge cheer from the crows. Neat.

Joshua Zirkzee (On for Mount, 84') - N/A: Fans were singing his name to the tune of Daft Punk’s One More Time. Poor cross during the nine minutes of time added.

Patrick Dorgu (On for Dalot, 84') - N/A.

