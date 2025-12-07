Aston Villa v Arsenal player ratings: Cash 9, Rogers 8, Eze 4, Trossard 7

Aston Villa scored the most dramatic of winners against Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win and go just three points behind the Premier League leaders, with Mikel Arteta calling the defeat “really difficult to take”.

It was an intense contest throughout that saw Matty Cash open the scoring 36 minutes into proceedings with a strike that flew through David Raya’s legs.

Mikel Arteta responded with a double change at half-time and Leandro Trossard equalised just seven minutes after his introduction.

That set up a relentless battle for both sides to search out a winner that eventually came in the 95th minute, when Villa kept the ball alive in Arsenal’s box and Emiliano Buendia finished.

Speaking about that moment in the final seconds, Cash said: “The crowd here today helped us through right at the end, and honestly that was the craziest I’ve ever seen.”

Aston Villa player ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 8/10: Made some superb saves, with the most notable being a fingertip stop to tip Martin Odegaard’s strike over the crossbar. Even when he conceded, the Argentine was slightly unlucky after getting a touch to Bukayo Saka’s pass.

Matty Cash - 9/10: Hit a brilliant strike through Raya’s legs to open the scoring and contained Eberechi Eze well, although he couldn’t keep out Trossard’s goal.

Ezri Konsa - 8/10: Made some brilliant interventions at important times, including a header to clear a Saka cross and cutting out Declan Rice’s header ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

Pau Torres - 8/10: Was cool under pressure from the beginning to the end, having seen off early pressure from Saka. He also delivered the cross for Cash’s goal.

Ian Maatsen - 7/10: Made some threatening forays forward, delivering the cross that Jurrien Timber sent across his own goal, and made a good header to stop Rice’s cross at the other end. Was persistent despite having tough times against Saka.

Boubacar Kamara - 9/10: Showed brilliant awareness throughout most of the match, notably blocking a Saka shot. He also battled until the very end, playing a pivotal role in keeping the ball alive for the winner.

Amadou Onana - 7/10: Blocked a Saka shot and competed well for much of the game, but he was eased off the ball by Rice in the build-up to the opener.

John McGinn - 7/10: Played some brilliant passes and battled well throughout his time on the pitch.

Youri Tielemans - 9/10: Provided a mix of grit and artistry to play a key role for Villa. He made a good tackle to stop a Madueke late on then had a shot saved before the winner was scored.

Morgan Rogers - 8/10: Another who combined a battling spirit with quality on the ball, delivering the initial cross for the winner.

Ollie Watkins - 6/10: Made some great runs but was denied by some good Raya saves and saw other attempts blocked.

Substitutes

Donyell Malen (for Watkins, 66’) – 6/10: Was busy off the bench and came agonisingly close to picking out the bottom corner.

Jadon Sancho (for McGinn, 75’) – N/R: Had some nice link-up play with Maatsen and made a header in the build-up to the winner.

Lamare Bogarde (for Onana, 75’) – N/R: Was played in midfield and at right-back during his short time on the pitch but was solid in both positions.

Victor Lindelof (for Torres, 86’) – N/R: Didn’t have too much to do after coming on.

Emiliano Buendia (for Cash, 86’) – N/R: Kept the ball alive and finished clinically to score a dramatic winner.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, sees his shot saved by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez. AP

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya - 7/10: Made some brilliant saves, including an early one to deny Watkins, and was unlucky to see Villa score the winner after he had done well to stop Tielemans.

Ben White - 7/10: Did well going forward with Saka and Odegaard but sent a shot straight at Martinez. Got a block in when the ball was in the box late on but couldn’t stop the winner.

Jurrien Timber - 6/10: Showed intent from the beginning, winning the ball back high up the pitch for Odegaard’s early chance, but was unfortunate as his header deflected Torres’ cross into Cash’s path and he got a block in before the winner was scored.

Piero Hincapie - 7/10: Made a whole host of important interventions, especially after the equaliser, and saved Riccardo Calafiori by denying Kamara, but his loose touch conceded a late throw that contributed to the winner.

Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10: Showed plenty of intent going forward but was sloppy at times with his defensive work. Was booked for blatantly holding McGinn, meaning he misses the Wolves match.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10: Was involved in some lovely passages of play and was unfortunate to see a brilliant strike tipped over the crossbar.

Martin Zubimendi - 6/10: Struggled to truly impose himself on a game that saw so many impressive midfield performances.

Declan Rice - 7/10: Made a great block to stop a Cash shot and saw off Onana before Arsenal’s goal. Will be disappointed with some of his efforts in front of goal, though.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10: Was a constant threat and had some promising shots denied. Was involved in Arsenal’s goal with his cutback reaching Trossard.

Mikel Merino - 4/10: Didn’t provide much of a presence and lost the ball far too easily at times before being taken off at half-time.

Eberechi Eze - 4/10: He had a goal ruled out but offered very little going forward and lost Cash for the goal.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard (for Eze, HT) – 7/10: Made an immediate impact to score Arsenal’s equaliser but had to be substituted.

Viktor Gyokeres (for Merino, HT) - 5/10: Had some promising moments but was unable to offer any sort of outlet once pressure started to build on the Gunners.

Noni Madueke (for Saka, 79’) – N/R: Was fouled at the end of a good run and hit the side netting from a promising opening.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (for Calafiori, 86’) N/R: Stopped Rogers’ cross immediately after coming on but couldn’t stop his team going behind.

Gabriel Martinelli (for Trossard, 86’) N/R: Didn’t get too much of the ball after coming on.

