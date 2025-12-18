Rayan Cherki channels inner Haaland to send Man City through to semi-finals

Rayan Cherki’s moment of brilliance lit up the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City booked their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday, setting up a last-four meeting with holders Newcastle United.

With the festive Premier League schedule looming, Pep Guardiola took the opportunity to rotate heavily, leaving Erling Haaland on the bench among seven changes. The City manager said the decision was part of a broader effort to keep his squad fresh during a demanding run of fixtures.

“We have had a run of a lot of games for Erling, for example, and Ruben [Dias] and the other ones and they have to be ready,” Guardiola said. “We have to do it and we talked a lot about these days about everyone being connected today.”

Despite the changes, City dominated possession but initially struggled to break down a well-organised Brentford side. Abdukodir Khusanov, handed a rare start, was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card for bringing down Kevin Schade when the German appeared clean through on goal.

Guardiola’s plans were disrupted when Oscar Bobb was forced off injured after 20 minutes, prompting the earlier-than-expected introduction of Phil Foden. Yet it was Cherki who provided the decisive breakthrough.

Ten minutes before half-time, the French midfielder gathered a cleared corner on the edge of the area, shifted onto his right foot and curled an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Cherki recreated teammate Haaland's goal celebrations, pulling out some robot moves and then sat down cross-legged in a yoga pose.

City’s second goal arrived 20 minutes from time in more fortuitous fashion, as Savinho’s effort deflected off Kristoffer Ajer and looped over goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson. The victory marked City’s sixth in a row in all competitions and their first League Cup semi-final appearance in five seasons, having previously won the trophy four times consecutively between 2018 and 2021.

Newcastle seal semi-final spot

Newcastle United joined City in the semi-finals after a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham at St James’ Park.

Under pressure following a derby defeat by Sunderland, Eddie Howe’s side struck early through Yoane Wissa on his first start, before Sasa Lukic equalised. With penalties looming, teenager Lewis Miley headed home Sandro Tonali’s cross in stoppage time.

Newcastle ended a 70-year wait to win a domestic trophy when they won the League Cup last season and head coach Eddie Howe is eager for more.

"It was important to bounce back from Sunderland, to come back in a positive fashion," he said.

"We want to be competitive and win trophies – this one we had a great experience last year we want to do that again."

Chelsea sealed their semi-final place with a 3-1 win at Cardiff, while Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the final quarter-final next week.

