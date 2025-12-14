Premier League: Haaland double guides Man City to win while Woltemade own-goal hands Sunderland derby glory

Manchester City moved back to within two points of the Premier League summit with an impressive 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Goals in each half from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden then a late penalty from the Norwegian ensured City got their fourth league victory in a row to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal, and it was a guileful, gutsy display that was needed to see off a Palace team who had sights on the top four.

Oliver Glasner could reflect on poor finishing from his side who had multiple opportunities to hurt the visitors while the game was goalless. In the end it was the difference, with two unerring executions from two players in wonderful form ultimately settling the bout in favour of Pep Guardiola's team.

Palace's best opening came early. Yeremy Pino kept himself onside, took the ball down sweetly on his chest then taking the chance early lofted a half-volley that beat Gianluigi Donnarumma but struck the top of the crossbar.

“It is a really tough place to come,” said Guardiola. “When you lose the ball they attack incredibly well but we were patient.

“We were lucky when they hit the post from Wharton but really pleased for the performance and victory to grow our mentality.

“Erling is a forward to score the goals but in the second half he keeps the ball. He was able to contain situations. He helped us be together. In the second half he was outstanding."

Sunderland savour Wear-Tyne derby glory

Sunderland edged Newcastle United 1-0 thanks to a disastrous own-goal from Nick Woltemade as the North-East rivals met in the Premier League for the first time in nearly a decade.

The fixture is one of English football's fiercest clashes and fans who marked their calendars after Sunderland's promotion were treated to an entertaining encounter where Woltemade scored just the second Premier League own goal in the Wear-Tyne derby.

After a goalless opening half, in which Newcastle's Dan Burn came off with a chest injury and was taken to hospital, Woltemade gave Sunderland the lead a minute into the second half when his attempted headed clearance flew into his own net.

Newcastle struggled in attack and barely caused any trouble in the Sunderland box as the hosts took the points to remain unbeaten at home and move up to seventh, level on 26 points with sixth-placed Liverpool, while Newcastle are 12th on 22.

“You cannot describe [the feeling],” said Sunderland defender Dan Ballard. “It was so painful [losing 3-0 at home to Newcastle in the FA Cup in January 2024] for the players and for the fans so we felt we had let them down so we're delighted with this win.

“It prepared us more for today. We came in with more quality in this team, real leaders, we stuck in there, fought really hard and I thought we deserved the win.

“There was not much in the game in terms of chances. When you go a goal ahead it's about game management and I thought we did that very well – the boys were brilliant.”

Rogers brace seals Villa comeback victory

Morgan Rogers scored a brace to keep Aston Villa firmly in the title chase with a 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.

Villa fell behind twice, to Mateus Fernandes' goal after just 29 seconds and a poacher's strike from Jarrod Bowen.

But a Konstantinos Mavropanos own-goal cancelled out the opener and Rogers hauled Villa level at 2-2, before the England midfielder capped a sparkling performance with a stunning 25-yarder.

A 10th victory from 11 matches – Villa's best run in more than a century – keeps them three points behind leaders Arsenal, while West Ham remain stuck in the relegation zone.

“We know we can get back into any game and we have the fight to win it. To get the three points today is massive, it's a big win,” said Rodgers. “We play for each other and we know our tasks. We are in a good moment and we want to keep it going.

Vicario nightmare as Spurs wilt at Forest

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had an afternoon to forget as his side suffered a dismal 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Vicario was twice culpable as Callum Hudson-Odoi's double put Forest on the way to a big three points at the City Ground, first playing his teammate Archie Gray into trouble at the back and then getting caught out by an overhit cross.

The forlorn Italian could not do anything to keep out Ibrahim Sangare's wonder goal as Spurs endured a desperate afternoon by the Trent.

The clouds had appeared to be lifting after a draw at Newcastle and wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague but this was as bad as it has been under new manager Thomas Frank, who now comes under fresh scrutiny.

They were ragged, outfought, outthought and managed just one shot on target as the 3-0 scoreline flattered them.

“Not good enough,” said Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus. “A very disappointing result. We didn't create enough today, including myself. We need more effort in our all-round game.

“To win a game in the Premier League is very difficult. We need the same input every single day. We lacked that. We needed to do more.”

