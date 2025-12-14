Arsenal v Wolves player ratings: Saka 8, Gyokeres 4; Andre 8, Arokodare 7

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points on Saturday evening as they secured a 2-1 victory over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were far from their best as they failed to make any meaningful chances in the first half, but after Declan Rice tested Sam Johnstone from a free-kick and then from range after the restart, Bukayo Saka helped put Arsenal ahead with his corner that was tipped onto the post and then back in off the goalkeeper. A replay showed that Saka looked offside in the build-up to the resulting corner.

Wolves substitute Tolu Arokodare struck in the 90th minute to leave Arsenal staring at a draw against a side that had recorded just two points so far this season.

However, Yerson Mosquera put through his net – a second own goal on the night for Wolves – in the fourth of six added-on minutes to spare Arsenal’s blushes and keep their Premier League charge on track.

“Sometimes you need it [luck]. Today it went our way so we’ll take the points and move forward,” said Saka, speaking after the game. “We can be happy that we left with three points despite the performance. We want to make teams know that they’re at the Emirates and that it’s not going to be an easy day. So far, we’ve done that.”

Wolves, despite a much improved display from their recent form, remain on just two points and rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Speaking on the performance, manager Rob Edwards said: “It’s really difficult. I can make all the excuses in the world, I can say it’s Arsenal away, but we’ve lost. The lads carried the game plan out really well, they limited Arsenal to very little.

"The goals we conceded were quite bizarre, especially the first one. We showed a lot of fight, a lot of courage, but to lose it late on, it hurts.”

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya - 7/10: Made an important stop against Hwang Hee-chan in the first half. Left stranded by the header from Arokodare.

Jurrien Timber - 6/10: Messy with a tackle on Hwang in the first half. Positioned astutely further up the field to create space for Gabriele Martinelli.

Piero Hincapie - 7/10: Recovered after a slip to deny a chance to Strand-Larsen and battled well when called upon.

William Saliba - 6/10: Not called upon much until Arsenal took the lead and Wolves started to attack. Cut out a through ball minutes before the equaliser.

Ben White - 6/10: Supported Saka well down the right flank, but was replaced in the 31st minute due to an injury.

Martin Zubimendi - 5/10: Sat deep and kept things simple but never really had much to do before going off in the second half.

Declan Rice - 7/10: Ran tirelessly, tested the goalkeeper when opportunities opened up, and often tried the more difficult passing option.

Eberechi Eze - 4/10: Impressed when drifting over to the right side to link with Saka, but overall not involved enough and unable to make his mark on the game.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10: Missed a chance at the back post with a header, and then curled an effort wide with his last chance before being replaced.

Viktor Gyokeres - 4/10: Isolated in the first half but fared better in the second, beating his marker and striking an effort past the post.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10: Troubled Wolves down the right flank. Involved in both goals; first with his corner that was placed on an exquisite trajectory to the back post before going in, and it was then his cross that led to the own goal to win the game late. Arsenal’s best player

Substitutes

Myles Lewis-Skelly (White, 31’) - 7/10: Bright when introduced, instantly beginning a counter-attack for a promising Arsenal chance. His key moment of the game came when challenging Arokodare inside the box to deny a shot.

Mikel Merino (Zubimendi, 57) - 5/10: Inaccurate with his passes. Not influential enough in the deeper role.

Leandro Trossard (Martinelli, 57’) - 6/10: Involved shortly after coming on with a clever ball to play in Lewis-Skelly. Hit the side netting with a drilled effort.

Martin Odegaard (Eze, 58’) - 6/10: Got himself into promising areas but didn’t have the end product, smashing over and also into the side netting with two chances.

Gabriel Jesus (Gyokeres, 81’) - N/R: A second appearance of the week and first Premier League match back after being out for almost a year. Can take some credit for Arsenal’s winner as he challenged Mosquera before it was headed in.

Wolves player ratings

Sam Johnstone - 6/10: Saved two efforts from Declan Rice in a matter of minutes and then conceded when losing the flight of the ball from Saka’s corner, which then hit the post and then went in off his back. Unfortunate, but he should have done better with the initial corner.

Toti Gomes - 7/10: Beaten too easy by Saka at one point in the first half, but played well overall with his defensive effort. Unlucky to be on the losing side.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 6/10: Strong against Viktor Gyokeres and decisive with his defending.

Yerson Mosquera - 5/10: Normally in the right position until a late error saw him head past his own goalkeeper in stoppage time.

David Moller Wolfe - 6/10: Played an accurate cross that made a chance for Wolves in the first half. He sometimes could have been tighter to Saka.

Ladislav Krejci - 6/10: Had some good touches to hold the ball up in midfield, but at times his passing let him down.

Andre - 8/10: Got back to plug gaps, stopped two vital crosses and was comfortable playing through Arsenal’s press late-on while Wolves were trying to get back into the game. A standout for Wolves.

Joao Gomes - 7/10: Energetic, chose the right moments to press, and linked well with Andre. Wolves are a much better side with him in the team.

Matt Doherty - 6/10: Alert to danger at the back post in the second half when clearing a cross, but fouled a bit too often before he was booked.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6/10: Held the ball up well, won fouls and battled hard while leading the line, but got his finish wrong with just the goalkeeper to beat. Booked for a heavy challenge on Lewis-Skelly.

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 6/10: Worked hard tracking back to set the press from deep. Had a half chance in the second half but saw his effort blocked after Hincapie’s slip.

Substitutes

Jackson Tchatchoua (Doherty, 68’) - 6/10: Struggled when outnumbered on his flank, but impressed going forward and tried to make things happen late on.

Tolu Arokodare (Strand Larsen, 69’) - 7/10: Came agonisingly close to rescuing a point for Wolves with an impressive injury-time header.

Fer Lopez (Krejci, 80’) - N/R: On for Krejci in the 80th minute.

Jhon Arias (Hwang, 80’) - N/R: Tried to stretch the play to force Arsenal’s defensive line back.

Mateus Mane (Toti, 86’) - N/R: Introduced late and got the assist for Arokodare.