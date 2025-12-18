Luis Enrique hails PSG's record-breaking year after Intercontinental Cup shoot-out success

Back-up goalkeeper Matvei Safonov was the unlikely hero as Paris Saint-Germain won the Fifa Intercontinental Cup for the first time, edging past Brazil’s Flamengo 2-1 on penalties after a hard-fought final in Qatar ended 1-1 after extra time on Wednesday.

Safonov saved four spot-kicks in a dramatic shoot-out, rescuing PSG after misses from Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, and sealing a sixth trophy of a remarkable year for Luis Enrique’s side.

"It's the first time I've seen a goalkeeper save four penalties," said an impressed PSG boss Luis Enrique.

It completed a trophy-laden 12 months for the French team, adding the Intercontinental Cup to the Trophee des Champions, the French league, the French Cup, the Uefa Champions League and the Uefa Super Cup.

The Parisians also reached the final of the Fifa Club World Cup, losing out to English side Chelsea.

With the trophy, Luis Enrique joined an elite group of coaches to win six trophies in a calendar year alongside Pep Guardiola (Barcelona, 2009/10) and Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich, 2019/20).

“I think this year is impossible to repeat for Paris Saint-Germain,” the Spanish coach added. “Six trophies, not bad. We must keep going and keep making history.

"We saw a very good match, with a Flamengo team that plays very well.

"It was very difficult, but the quality and mentality of the players were there, and seeing that spirit was a real pleasure against a very good team.

"For us, it’s always special to come back to Doha. We’re happy every time we’re here.

"Our objective will be the same: to keep winning and playing our best football."

PSG, who entered the final directly as European champions, struck first late in the opening half through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although they were fortunate to capitalise on a mistake by Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi.

Desire Doue’s low cross appeared to be running harmlessly across the face of goal, but Rossi misjudged the ball and turned it straight into the path of Kvaratskhelia, who tapped into an empty net.

Earlier, PSG had a goal ruled out by VAR when Fabian Ruiz pounced on another Rossi error, only for replays to show the ball had narrowly stayed in play before the goalkeeper’s mis-kick.

Copa Libertadores holders Flamengo, who had beaten Cruz Azul and Pyramids to reach the final, refused to be overawed and were rewarded just after the hour. Following a VAR review, Marquinhos was penalised for a foul on Giorgian de Arrascaeta, and Jorginho calmly converted the resulting penalty to level the match.

Luis Enrique sent on Dembele and Barcola as PSG pushed for a winner, but Marquinhos squandered a late chance. The contest drifted into extra time. Dembele went closest in the 116th minute, flashing a shot narrowly wide.

That left the final to be decided from the spot, where Safonov, deputising for the injured Lucas Chevalier, delivered a stunning performance to deny Flamengo repeatedly and hand PSG another title.

