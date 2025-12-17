Dozens of sporting stars and athletes to attend World Sports Summit in Dubai

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo and Russian UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov will be among the key figures taking part in the World Sports Summit in Dubai this month.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family, commander of Bahrain's Royal Guard and head of the country's Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain football club, and boxer Manny Pacquiao will be the main speakers at the summit held on December 29 and 30.

The World Sports Summit organised by the Dubai Sports Council will be held at Madinat Jumeirah.

Khalfan Belhoul, vice chairman of the sports council, said the summit will feature 70 key speakers representing various sporting bodies, teams and federations to discuss the future of the industry in the context of economic, legislative, regulatory and social frameworks.

“We are expecting to have 1,500 attendees,” Mr Belhoul said at a press conference in Dubai on Wednesday. “It will be the largest sports gathering in the world.”

The leading sports stars, experts and decision-makers will speak across 20 panel discussion sessions.

“Dubai is an attraction hub for everybody,” Mr Belhoul added. "With the Dubai magic, especially in the December months, legends and athletes come with their families to enjoy their holiday.

"They will also come and have conversations with like-minded people in the summit. About 90 per cent of the athletes come to spend their holiday in the emirate.”

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo will be among the famous faces at the event in Dubai. EPA

The council did not reveal all the speakers but did announce 10 others, including former Italian footballer Paolo Maldini, former American football running back Reggie Bush, Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur and Dr Ahmed Al Falasi, Minister of Sport.

Eisa Sharif, director of sports events at the council, said the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award will feature as a key part of the summit, in which “17 categories will be awarded to the athletes and legends of sport”.

“We have a strong foundation and very strong leadership to continue giving us the support and build a long-lasting legacy,” Mr Sharif said.

The award's new name reflects its growing global role in advancing the industry and honouring champions across a wide range of disciplines.

