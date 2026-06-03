World Cup 2026 Group H guide: Yamal injury worries Spain, Saudi Arabia make big call on coach

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – that includes Group H, where Saudi Arabia will have to contend Spain and their global star Lamine Yamal, debutants Cape Verde and the always dangerous Uruguay.

Spain

Manager: Luis de la Fuente. Took over the senior side in 2022 and quickly won the 2023 Uefa Nations League after beating Croatia on penalties. Followed that up by winning Euro 2024, defeating England in the final. As a player, won two La Liga titles, including the double in 1983/84 with Athletic Club, where he also coached the youth and reserve sides early in his managerial career. The 61-year-old worked his way up through the national team youth sides before replacing Luis Enrique in charge of the senior team.

Star player: Rodri. The finest defensive midfielder in world football, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2024. Has struggled with injuries of late, making just eight appearances for Manchester City in 2024/25 after undergoing knee surgery, while hamstring and groin problems have hampered him this season. The 29-year-old has won every trophy going at City, including scoring the winner in the 2023 Uefa Champions League final, and was key figure in Spain's 2023 Nations League and Euro 2024 triumphs.

One to watch: Lamine Yamal. Winger has just secured a second consecutive La Liga title with Barcelona after scoring 24 goals and assisting a further 18 across all competitions, although a hamstring injury picked up in April could well see him miss the start of the tournament in North America. Yamal's performances at Euro 2024 saw him earn the young player and best goal of the tournament awards and, at the age of just 18, has six goals plus 12 assists from his 26 Spain caps after making his debut as a 16-year-old.

Best World Cup finish: The reigning European champions have booked their spot at a 17th finals and 13th in succession. They were World Cup winners at South Africa 2010.

Fixtures:

June 15 (8pm UAE): Spain v Cape Verde, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

June 21 (8pm UAE): Spain v Saudi Arabia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

June 26 (June 27, 4am UAE): Uruguay v Spain, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico.

Cape Verde

Manager: Pedro “Bubista” Brito. Took charge in 2020, guiding the Blue Sharks to the last-16 and then the quarter-finals of the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Then led his country to their first World Cup finals after finishing top of their qualification group, earning him the 2025 CAF Coach of the Year award. The 56-year-old won 21 caps as a centre-half for Cape Verde while also playing club football in Angola and Portugal as well as his home country. Managed domestic Cape Verdean clubs – as well as twice being assistant national team coach – before taking over the main post.

Star player: Ryan Mendes. Veteran winger is Cape Verde's captain and heartbeat with 94 appearances and 22 goals, making him their most-capped player and all-time top scorer. The 36-year-old's club career has seen him play in the French, Turkish and UAE top flights – as well as the English second-tier with Nottingham Forest – winning the UAE Pro League title with Sharjah in 2018/19. Currently plying his trade with Turkish second-division outfit Igdir FK.

One to watch: Dailon Livramento. Was Cape Verde's top scorer with four goals in their World Cup qualification campaign, including one in the 3-0 win over Eswatini that sealed their finals spot. The 25-year-old striker has scored seven goals in 20 caps for his country. Livramento, 25, is currently on the books of Serie A side Hellas Verona, although he has just spent the season on loan with Portuguese club Casa Pia.

Best World Cup finish: Will be making their tournament debut. Cape Verde's population of 500,000 makes them the second-smallest nation to reach the World Cup, after Iceland at Russia 2018.

Fixtures:

June 15 (8pm UAE): Spain v Cape Verde, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

June 21 (June 22, 2am UAE): Uruguay v Cape Verde, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

June 26 (June 27, 4am UAE): Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Saudi Arabia

Manager: Georgios Donis. Greek coach was brought in just two months before the start of the World Cup after Herve Renard's second spell in charge was ended abruptly, despite guiding the Green Falcons to this summer's finals. Roberto Mancini had previously left the role in October 2024. Donis, 56, has a wealth of Saudi Arabia football experience, coaching the likes of Al Hilal, Al Fateh, Al Wehda and Al Khaleej. Has also been in charge of clubs in Greece, Cyprus, Israel as well as UAE side Sharjah.

Star player: Salem Al Dawsari. Al Hilal winger – who is captain for club and country – wrote himself into Saudi football folklore by scoring a stunning winner in their shock victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Also grabbed the stoppage-time clincher against Mohamed Salah's Egypt at the 2018 finals in Russia, and now has 25 goals and 13 assists from his 104 caps. The 34-year-old has made nearly 500 appearances for Hilal, winning multiple titles including two AFC Champions Leagues and six Saudi Pro League titles. Has just scored 10 and assisted a further 10 for Hilal as they finished second in this season's SPL and won the King's Cup.

One to watch: Feras Albrikan. Former Al Nassr and Al Fateh forward has just helped Al Ahli Saudi secure a second consecutive AFC Champions League Elite crown, coming off the bench to score the winner in the final against Machida Zelvia. Albrikan, 26, started in Saudi Arabia's famous victory over Argentina in Qatar – earning an assist for Saleh Al Shehri's equaliser at Lusail Stadium -and has 15 goals in 68 caps for his country.

Best World Cup finish: Have now qualified for three successive finals and seven in total. Their best run was to the last-16 at USA 1994.

Fixtures:

June 15 (June 16, 2am UAE): Saudi Arabia v Uruguay, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

June 21 (8pm UAE): Spain v Saudi Arabia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

June 26 (June 27, 4am UAE): Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Uruguay

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa. Maverick and hugely influential coach took charge of Uruguay in 2023, guiding the team to a third-place finish at the 2024 Copa America. The Argentine led his home country to Olympic gold and the Copa America final in 2004. Has also coached the Chilean national team. The 70-year-old is well-travelled, having coached clubs in Argentina, Mexico, Spain, France, Italy and England. He was named South American Coach of the Year in 2009.

Star player: Federico Valverde. Midfielder hit the headlines in May following a dressing-room bust-up with Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni that resulted in Valverde being taken to hospital with a cut head. Has won two Fifa Club World Cups, two Uefa Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles during his spell at Los Blancos. The 27-year-old is captain for club and country and has scored nine goals in 73 games for Uruguay.

One to watch: Darwin Nunez. Striker top-scored in Uruguay's Conmebol qualification campaign with five goals, helping the team finish fourth in the table, taking his tally to 13 in 38 caps. Left Liverpool to join Saudi side Al Hilal last summer, scoring nine goals in 24 appearances, but the 26-year-old was dropped from their SPL squad to comply with foreign player quotas following the arrival of Karim Benzema.

Best World Cup finish: The South Americans have qualified 15 times for the finals, winning the first tournament as hosts in 1930 and then again 20 years later in Brazil.

Fixtures: