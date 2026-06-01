World Cup 2026 Group F guide: Hannibal is main man for Tunisia, Netherlands need Gakpo goals

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – that includes Group F, a section that features four nations who will all fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Netherlands

Manager: Ronald Koeman. Returned for second spell in charge in January 2023 having previously been coach between 2018 and 2020. Qualified for Euro 2024 where the Dutch exited in the semi-finals after losing to England. Finished undefeated at the top of their World Cup qualifying group. An all-time Dutch great as a player and scorer of more than 250 goals despite primarily being a defender. Won numerous trophies playing for Ajax, PSV and Barcelona, while his coaching career has seen him manage clubs in the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and England.

Star player: Cody Gakpo. Versatile forward scored four times in the Netherlands' qualification campaign, taking his tally to 19 in 48 caps, and was joint top-scorer at Euro 2024 with three goals. The 27-year-old has reached the 50-goal mark at both PSV and current club Liverpool, contributing 10 goals to the English side's 2024/25 Premier League title-winning season.

One to watch: Donyell Malen. Like Gakpo, he chipped in with four goals to help the Oranje qualify for the finals in North America and has 13 in 51 caps in total. Has just enjoyed a prolific spell on loan at Roma from Aston Villa, which saw the 27-year-old score 14 times in 18 games – playing predominantly as a centre-forward – and finish second in the Serie A scoring charts.

Best World Cup finish: The Dutch have qualified for their 12th finals and have finished runners-up on three occasions (1974, 1978 and 2010).

Fixtures:

June 14 (June 15, midnight UAE): Netherlands v Japan, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

June 20 (9pm UAE): Netherlands v Sweden, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

June 25 (June 26, 3am UAE): Tunisia v Netherlands, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Japan

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu. Stepped up from assistant coach to take over the big job in 2018, quickly guiding the team to the 2019 Asian Cup final where they lost 3-1 to Qatar in Abu Dhabi. Enjoyed an unforgettable 2022 World Cup as Japan beat Germany and Spain in the group stage before losing in the last-16 on penalties to Croatia. Eased into the 2026 finals by qualifying with three games to spare. Made 35 appearances for Japan as a midfielder and is a three-time J1 League Manager of the Year winner.

Star player: Takefusa Kubo. Skilful winger picked up a muscle tear in January and only returned to action for club side Real Sociedad in April, helping the Spanish side beat Atletico Madrid in the Cop del Rey final. Kubo has scored 25 goals and supplied 22 assists in 164 games for La Real where he was Player of the Season in 2022/23. For Japan, the 24-year-old has contributed seven goals and 17 assists in his 48 appearances.

One to watch: Ritsu Doan. Captained Japan for the first time in their March friendly win over England. The 27-year-old has 64 caps and 11 goals, scoring in both the famous 2022 World Cup wins over Germany and Spain. Roan has a wealth of experience playing in the Dutch and German top flights. The Eintracht Frankfurt winger has scored 32 goals and recorded 26 assists in 162 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Best World Cup finish: Set for their eighth successive finals, Japan have reached the last-16 four times, including the previous three tournaments.

Fixtures:

June 14 (June 15, midnight UAE): Netherlands v Japan, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

June 20 (June 21, 8am UAE): Tunisia v Japan, Estadio BBVA, Guadalope, Mexico.

June 25 (June 26, 3am UAE): Japan v Sweden, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Sweden

Manager: Graham Potter. The 50-year-old Englishman only took over in October 2025 after Jon Dahl Tomasson's sacking. Despite finishing bottom of their qualification group, Sweden reached the World Cup play-offs thanks to being one of the best ranked Uefa Nations League section winners. Potter then oversaw victories over Ukraine and Poland to seal a finals spot. As a club coach, Potter led Swedish side Ostersunds from the fourth tier to the top division, but his appointment as national team manager came after unsuccessful spells in charge of Premier League sides Chelsea and West Ham.

Star player: Viktor Gyokeres. Scored the crucial late goal that earned Sweden a 3-2 play-off win over Poland that ended the country's eight-year absence from the World Cup. It took the 27-year-old to 19 goals in 32 national team appearances. Gyokeres, 27, scored 14 league goals in his first season at Arsenal, following his summer switch from Sporting in Portugal, as the London club won their first top-flight title since 2004 – and reached the Uefa Champions League final.

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One to watch: Alexander Isak. Striker joined Liverpool in a British record move from Newcastle – where he scored 62 goals in 109 games – last summer but has just endured a nightmare season ravaged by injury. Isak scored just four goals in 22 appearances for the Reds. Remains to be seen whether Isak, 26, can rediscover form in North America, after scoring 16 times in 56 international appearances. He played an important role in the successful Nations League campaign that ultimately led to Sweden qualifying for the World Cup.

Best World Cup finish: Back for their 13th finals appearance, with their best run coming when they hosted the 1958 tournament, losing the final to Pele's Brazil.

Fixtures:

June 14 (June 15, 6am UAE): Sweden v Tunisia, Estadio BBVA, Guadalope, Mexico.

June 20 (9pm UAE): Netherlands v Sweden, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

June 25 (June 26, 3am UAE): Japan v Sweden, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Tunisia

Manager: Sabri Lamouchi. Only took charge of the team in January after Tunisia's last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations cost Sami Trabelsi his job. Despite a disappointing Afcon, Tunisia finished undefeated and 13 points clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, without conceding a goal. Lamouchi, 54, has previously been national team manager of Ivory Coast – including at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil – while he previously coached in Qatar, France, England and Saudi Arabia.

Star player: Hannibal Mejbri. Midfielder will be Tunisia's creative force at the finals with the former Manchester United player having already accrued 43 international caps at the age of 23. Was part of the Burnley squad that secured promotion to the Premier League in 2024/25 but could not stop the Clarets going straight back down this season.

One to watch: Ellyes Skhiri. Experienced defensive midfielder has 200 Bundesliga appearances with Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as a further 120 with Montpellier in Ligue 1. His eight appearances in this season's Uefa Champions League should set him in good stead for taking on the world's best this summer. The 31-year-old has been a Tunisia regular since 2018, winning 81 caps.

Best World Cup finish: Back for their seventh finals appearance and looking to make it out of the group stage for the first time.

Fixtures: