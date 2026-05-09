Karim Benzema and Al Hilal gear up for Al Nassr showdown with King's Cup title

Al ​Hilal showed they were in top shape for a critical week in Saudi Arabian football by clinching the King’s Cup title.

Theo ​Hernandez scored ⁠deep into first-half ⁠stoppage time as Al Hilal rallied to beat ⁠Al Kholood 2-1 in the cup title match on Friday, earning ⁠coach Simone Inzaghi his first ​trophy ⁠with ‌the club.

All eyes are on the clash between Saudi Pro League table toppers Al Nassr and Al Hilal on Tuesday - a match that is expected to decide the title. If Al Nassr win on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo's team will take home the championship. But if Hilal prevail, the battle will go down to the last two remaining games.

With so much on the line, Al Hilal got the perfect morale booster for Tuesday's showdown at Al Awwal Park. However, it was far from smooth sailing at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday.

In the final, Al Kholood took an ​early lead through Ramiro Enrique. The Argentine striker fired in from close range in the fourth minute after rounding goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Al Hilal drew level just before the interval when Nasser Al Dawsari struck in the 42nd minute. Then came the deciding moment as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drifted wide to deliver a low cross that was partially cleared. Benzema then found Hernandez whose fine strike settled into the far corner.

It was a special day for Benzema, who has continued his title winning ways since moving to the kingdom from Real Madrid in 2023.

The Frenchman has now lifted his third major title in Saudi Arabia, following his SPL and King’s Cup double with Al Ittihad during the 2024-25 campaign.

Benzema joined Al Hilal in February and the veteran striker showed he is still a force to be reckoned with, providing the crucial assist for Hernandez’s winning goal on Friday.

Inzaghi’s ‌side now return their focus ⁠to the Saudi Pro League, ⁠where they sit five points behind leaders Al Nassr ahead their clash on Tuesday, with Al Hilal having a game in hand.

Benzema will take on Portuguese superstar and former Ream Madrid teammate Ronaldo, who recently brought up his 100th Saudi Pro League goal.

Ronaldo, however, has yet to win any major silverware since joining Al Nassr in late 2022.