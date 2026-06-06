World Cup 2026 Group K guide: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have unfinished business

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – that includes Group K, which features Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to make a sixth finals appearance, a record he will share with great rival Lionel Messi and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Portugal

Manager: Roberto Martinez. Spanish coach took over in February 2023 after six years in charge of Belgium, who he had led to the top of the Fifa rankings and a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Won the Uefa Nations League in 2025 with Portugal after beating home country Spain in the final on penalties, and his team also finished top of their World Cup qualifying group. The 52-year-old had previously spent his coaching career in the UK with Swansea City, Wigan – where he won the FA Cup – and Everton.

Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo. The 41-year-old footballing phenomenon has unfinished business as he heads into what will be a record sixth World Cup finals appearance, having never been beyond the quarter-final stage. Holds the record for most international caps and goals – 226 and 143 – and is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Has just won his first silverware since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2022, helping Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title, making it 35 trophies in a career which has seen him score 973 goals.

One to watch: Bruno Fernandes. Manchester United midfielder has just broken the English top-flight record for assists (21 in 35 games) previously held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, an achievement that saw him seal the Premier League and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year awards. His United record now stands at 107 goals and 108 assists in 327 games, while for Portugal the 31-year-old has 28 goals and 26 assists in 87 caps.

Best World Cup finish: Qualified for their seventh consecutive finals and ninth in total, with their third place in England 1966 representing their best run.

Fixtures:

June 17 (9pm UAE): Portugal v DR Congo, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, US.

June 23 (9pm UAE): Portugal v Uzbekistan, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, US.

June 27 (June 28, 3.30am UAE): Colombia v Portugal, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US.

DR Congo

Manager: Sebastien Desabre. French coach was appointed in 2022 and led the team to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after losing to tournament winners Ivory Coast in the last four. DR Congo exited at the last-16 stage two years later, losing to Algeria 1-0 after extra-time. The 49-year-old helped end Congo's five-decade wait for a World Cup finals appearance after beating Jamaica in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Star player: Yoane Wissa. The 29-year-old striker has just endured an injury-hit first season at Newcastle United – after a £50 million move from Brentford – which saw him make 28 appearances, albeit only eight of those were starts, and score three goals. At Brentford, Wissa had contributed 49 goals and 13 assists in 149 matches. For Congo, he was named in the team of the tournament for the 2023 Afcon run to the last four and has eight goals and eight assists in 36 caps.

One to watch: Cedric Bakambu. Veteran forward contributed four goals to Congo's qualification campaign, taking his international tally to 21 in 68 caps, and has made 16 appearances in Afcon finals, scoring four times. Club-wise, the 35-year-old is vastly experienced after playing in the French, Turkish, Spanish and Greek top flights. Helped Real Betis reach the Europa League quarter-finals this season.

Best World Cup finish: Will be playing in only their second finals after the 1974 tournament in West Germany when they lost all three matches without scoring a goal and conceded 14.

Fixtures:

June 17 (9pm UAE): Portugal v DR Congo, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, US.

June 23 (June 24, 6am UAE): Colombia v DR Congo, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico.

June 27 (June 28, 3.30am UAE): DR Congo v Uzbekistan, Mercedes-Banz Stadium, Atlanta, US.

Uzbekistan

Manager: Fabio Cannavaro. Italian was a World Cup-winning captain as a player, leading his country to glory at the 2006 finals in Germany, and is second on the Azzurri's most-capped list with 136 appearances. His coaching career has seen the 52-year-old take charge of clubs in China, Saudi Arabia, Italy and Croatia. Replaced Timur Kapadze as Uzbekistan coach ahead of the finals with the man who led the country to qualification staying as one of Cannavaro's assistant coaches.

Star player: Abdukodir Khusanov. The 22-year-old defender has already won 26 caps for his country, helping Uzbekistan reach the 2023 Asian Cup quarter-finals and played in all but two of their World Cup qualifiers. Joined Manchester City in €40 million move from French side Lens in January 2025, playing a key role in City's League Cup and FA Cup double, starting in both their final wins over Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

One to watch: Abbosbek Fayzullaev. Winger, also 22, established himself as an exciting prospect first in the Uzbekistan and then Russian top flights before earning a move to Istanbul Basaksehir last summer. Injuries have hampered his first season in Turkey but still registered three goals and five assists in 20 Super Lig appearances. Has 31 caps for Uzbekistan and contributed four goals and two assists in 14 World Cup qualification games.

Best World Cup finish: Appearing in their first finals following several near misses after finishing second in their AFC qualification group.

Fixtures:

June 17 (June 18, 5am UAE): Uzbekistan v Colombia, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, US.

June 23 (9pm UAE): Portugal v Uzbekistan, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, US.

June 27 (June 28, 3.30am UAE): DR Congo v Uzbekistan, Mercedes-Banz Stadium, Atlanta, US.

Colombia

Manager: Nestor Lorenzo. Argentine was appointed in June 2022 and his spell in charge has seen Colombia go on a record-breaking 28-game unbeaten run, while also reaching the Copa America final for the first time in 23 years, where they lost 1-0 to Argentina. The 60-year-old had previously been assistant to Jose Pekerman with both the Argentina and Colombia national teams. His only previous head-coach experience was 18 months in charge of Peruvian side Melgar.

Star player: Luis Diaz. Exciting winger has just enjoyed a stellar first season at Bayern Munich, after moving from Liverpool, where his 26 goals and 23 assists helped the Bavarians win the domestic double. Previously won top-flight titles in Colombia, Portugal and England. A central figure in Colombia's run to the 2024 Copa America final, then contributed seven goals and four assists to their World Cup qualification campaign. His national team tally now stands at 22 goals and seven assists from 73 caps.

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One to watch: Luis Suarez. Not to be confused with the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, the Colombia version has just enjoyed a prolific debut season with Sporting, topping the Primeira Liga scoring charts with 28 goals and finishing with 38 across all competitions. The 28-year-old has five goals in 11 caps for Colombia, including a four-goal salvo in the 6-3 World Cup qualifying demolition of Venezuela.

Best World Cup finish: Have now qualified for the finals seven times with their best run coming at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, reaching the quarter-finals.

Fixtures: