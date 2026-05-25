Man United ratings v Brighton: Fernandes 9, Maguire 8, Mbeumo 7

Brighton were forced to settle for a place in the Europa Conference League after Manchester United marked Michael Carrick’s first match as permanent manager with a thumping 3-0 success and a record for Bruno Fernandes.

Albion began the final day in pole position for a Europa League place but with the potential to qualify for any of the three European competitions, or miss out altogether.

United captain Fernandes set up Patrick Dorgu’s opener to claim the outright Premier League assist record with a tally of 21, before Bryan Mbeumo doubled the lead in the closing minutes of the first half.

Fernandes, whose assist moved him clear of Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s previous record, further celebrated being crowned Premier League Player of the Season by scoring the visitors’ third early in the second period.

Brighton offered little during a deflating end to the season and must be content with playing in European club football’s tertiary competition next term, having slipped to eighth place below Sunderland.

Carrick, meanwhile, will turn his attention to bolstering his squad for Uefa Champions League football after reviving United’s fortunes with 12 wins from 17 top-flight games following the turbulent tenure of Ruben Amorim.

United finished the season in third place, with Carrick signing a two-year deal on Friday.

What they said:

Fabian Hurzeler: “On the one side, it was the worst timing for that kind of performance; on the other side, when you reflect on the overall season, it’s definitely an achievement. It’s another milestone in the history of this club, it’s another great individual achievement from the players. We should be proud of the overall season.”

Michael Carrick: “I’m delighted I’m here for longer and we need to keep progressing. There’s work to do. You’ve got to keep improving, we want to be a little bit better but it’s so, so encouraging doing it from this place. The boys need a lot of credit for how consistent they’ve been and the different ways we’ve won games, and how strong they are. I think that’s really important for us to appreciate."

Man United ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Nervy start but then calmed down and he collected the high balls that came his way, which increased with frequency towards the end. A clean sheet – his eighth this campaign – to end an excellent first season in red.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10: Helped United stay in complete control on the south coast in the heat. Better than at Sunderland as he stopped Mats Wieffer.

Harry Maguire - 8/10: Disappointing week for him after he was left out of England’s World Cup squad. Moved forward to show Thomas Tuchel the firepower he’ll be missing. Defended well against Danny Welbeck.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10: Solid alongside Maguire – they complement each other well. Needed to finish this season strongly and he has, but United need much more from him next season if he stays. Is it too late for him to play in the World Cup?

Luke Shaw - 7/10: Another who was omitted by England boss Tuchel in midweek, but he can take heart from starting all 38 league games this season. Winded in the first half, then saw a shot go wide of the post. Grafted all game. Encouraging season.

Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10: Welbeck looked to be effective just behind him, but Mainoo soon put a stop to that with a quality performance. Tackled, worked hard off the ball, linked play well. Big performance. Booked just before the break for a tackle on Gomez.

Mason Mount - 8/10: Good ball into the box on 17 minutes as United came to life. As did his status as a United player after a frustrating few months. He showed what he can do.

Amad Diallo - 8/10: Not as effective as last season overall, but one of his better games, drawing a save on 53 minutes. Looked like the Amad of old and that’s encouraging. Got an assist, too.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10: Struggled to get in the game at the start before he got his 21st assist of the season, a Premier League record. Scored his ninth goal of the season, to make it 3-0, with a lovely drilled low strike. Created chances, always a threat. Magnificent.

Patrick Dorgu - 8/10: A danger on the left in his first start since January. Won the ball back on 18 minutes as United started to find their feet. Top header to put United ahead under the crossbar on 33. Worked hard getting back, set up the third and almost scored a fourth. Twice.

Bryan Mbeumo - 7/10: Led the line with little support, then scored the wonderfully worked second at the end of the first half, his 11th league goal at the end of a decent first season.

Substitutes

Shea Lacey (on for Dorgu on 61') - 7/10: He’d been sent off when the pair met in the FA Cup in January. Lively and had a go at goal on 77 minutes. Good for him to get minutes, he’s a talent.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Mbeumo on 73') - 6/10: We might not see him in a United shirt again.

Tyler Fletcher (on for Mount on 73') - 6/10: Good, if unspectacular.

Leny Yoro (on for Mazraoui on 81') - 6/10: Played right-back. His 88th-minute header was going towards goal before it was deflected onto the crossbar.

Tyrell Malacia (on for Shaw on 81') - 6/10: His final appearance as a Manchester United player.