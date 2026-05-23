Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’ and final details will be announced shortly, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a deal with Iran is almost done. The final details, which are still being discussed, will be announced soon, subject to finalisation by Gulf allies and other countries involved in negotiations.

The deal will lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr Trump said he had held a call with the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain. Gulf leaders have called for peace from the start of the conflict nearly three months ago.

They discussed “all things related to a memorandum of understanding pertaining to peace,” he wrote.

“An agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other countries, as listed,” he said.

“In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.”

He said he separately had a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which, “likewise, went very well.”

There was a flurry of diplomacy on Saturday in the Gulf and wider Arab world.

Several phone calls between leaders included a call between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim, in addition to a call between Sheikh Tamim and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The apparent breakthrough comes after weeks of diplomacy and frequent threats of renewed military action by both sides in a war Mr Trump launched alongside Israel on February 28.

Despite hitting thousands of Iranian targets and wiping out most of its naval assets and air force, the US announced a ceasefire on April 7.

Mr Trump's main condition for reaching a deal has been that Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon.

It was not immediately clear what was in the new deal but Mr Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen.

"In addition to many other elements of the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened," he said.

The vital waterway has been effectively closed since the war started, leading to a surge in oil prices, a shortage of fertiliser and other products, pushing the world to the brink of economic disaster.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a comment on X describing a Roman campaign against Persia that ended up being settled on Persia's terms.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime Iran hawk and close confidant of Mr Trump appeared sceptical of the purported deal.

He said that if it allows the regime to survive, "we will have poured gasoline on the conflicts in Lebanon and Iraq."

"A deal that is perceived to allow Iran to survive and possess the ability to control the Strait in the future will put Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Shia militias in Iraq on steroids," he wrote on X.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday hinted at the possibility of a breakthrough, saying there had been a "little bit of movement."

At the same time, leaders from Pakistan, which has been mediating talks, have been holding talks with senior officials in Tehran.