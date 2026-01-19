Senegal crowned Afcon champions after chaotic final against Morocco in Rabat

Senegal were crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions after a chaotic and controversial final in Rabat, edging hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time on Sunday night as scenes bordering on farce threatened to overshadow a gripping contest.

Midfielder Pape Gueye struck the decisive blow in the 94th minute, firing past Yassine Bounou to seal Senegal’s second title in three tournaments, but only after an extraordinary sequence of events late in normal time that saw Senegal’s players walk off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to the hosts.

The flashpoint came five minutes into stoppage time when Morocco were handed a spot-kick following a VAR review by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. Brahim Diaz was judged to have been fouled by El Hadji Malick Diouf while defending a corner, prompting furious protests from the Senegal players. Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw ordered his team to leave the field, with officials, players and staff jostling amid growing confusion inside the stadium.

It was Senegal captain Sadio Mane who eventually calmed the situation, persuading his teammates to return after a delay of more than 14 minutes. When play finally resumed, Morocco were handed the chance to win the final in dramatic fashion. Instead, Diaz attempted an audacious Panenka-style penalty that lacked conviction, allowing Edouard Mendy to gather comfortably and swing the momentum decisively back in Senegal’s favour.

The miss proved costly. Barely four minutes into extra time, Senegal struck. Gueye surged forward and unleashed a powerful drive that gave Bounou no chance, silencing the partisan crowd of 66,526 and handing Africa’s top-ranked side their first defeat in 27 matches.

“We really wanted to win here,” Gueye said. “It was a very difficult match but we gave everything.

“I am very happy to win the final; it was a complicated match. After Morocco missed the penalty, we stayed focused, played our game, and showed Senegalese football.

"Then we scored a goal that allowed us to win the match. Scoring in a final is a moment of pride for me. I am very happy to score in the final, and most importantly, the Senegal national team now has a second star.”

The final had been played at a ferocious pace long before the controversy. Senegal threatened early when Gueye ghosted in unmarked at the back post from a corner, forcing a sharp save from Bounou. Morocco responded with sustained pressure, but chances were often squandered in a breathless end-to-end contest defined by relentless pressing and hurried decision-making.

Idrissa Gana Gueye, captaining Senegal in the absence of the suspended Kalidou Koulibaly, was fortunate midway through the first half when he lost possession to Ayoub El Kaabi, only for Ismael Saibari to be flagged offside after being played through. Senegal came close again in the 38th minute when Nicolas Jackson released Iliman Ndiaye, whose effort was saved.

Morocco had their own moments. El Kaabi missed a golden opportunity just before the hour, steering Bilal El Khannouss’ inviting cross narrowly wide, while Senegal had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck on Achraf Hakimi.

After the match, Morocco coach Walid Regragui cut a crestfallen figure.

“We are really disappointed for all the Moroccan people,” he said. “When you get a penalty in the last minute, you can see victory very close, but football catches up with you. We congratulate Senegal, even if what we showed of African football was disappointing.”

In the end, Senegal held firm, defending with resilience and maturity to see out a historic victory, sealing their second Afcon title and once again affirming their place among the continent’s elite.

For Morocco, the wait for a second continental crown goes on, 50 years after their only previous success.