When Panenkas go wrong: Brahim Diaz, Lionel Messi and Gary Lineker among those to suffer humiliation

As you hear time and again, when they go in, you look like a genius. When they don't, well, there is not much worse than a fluffed Panenka.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz found that out during Sunday night's Africa Cup of Nations final when his tame effort was scooped up by an unmoved Edouard Mendy in the Senegal goal.

Named after Antonin Panenka, the Czech player who first executed the skill in the 1976 European Championship final, it's a technique that has grown in popularity over the years.

However, with the element of surprise now diminished, there's also a greater chance of humiliation, as Brahim discovered. The incident will give him nightmares, but he is not alone.

Here, including that Afcon shocker, are six examples of a Panenka going horribly wrong for the taker.

Brahim Diaz

Morocco v Senegal, Afcon, January 2026

It was the dream scenario. A penalty with virtually the last kick of the game to end a 50-year wait for a title and win a major tournament for your nation. That's unless you fluff your lines with a feeble Panenka and the moment haunts you forever. Brahim had been the star of the tournament for hosts Morocco, but he will now always be linked to this botched penalty.

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami v Charlotte FC, MLS, September 2025

Brahim is in good company as even the greatest player of all time has made a mess of a Panenka (or two). In September last year, the Argentine sent a weak chip straight at Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, who stood tall and swiped the ball away. It was a costly miss as well, with Miami eventually losing the game 3-0. Messi's mishap had come with the scores tied at 0-0.

Lionel Messi

Argentina v Ecuador, Copa America, July 2024

Messi's first Panenka calamity had come a year earlier when he blundered the opening kick of a Copa America quarter-final shoot-out against Ecuador, getting too much on his shot and hitting the bar. Fortunately for Messi, Emi Martinez saved penalties from Angel Mena and Alan Minda, allowing Argentina to triumph 4-2 and reach the last four.

Gary Lineker

England v Brazil, May 1992

In 1992, the England striker-turned-broadcaster Lineker missed with a Panenka which, at the time, would have put him level with Bobby Charlton as the national team's all-time top scorer. Instead, he dinked his spot-kick straight at the Brazil goalkeeper and then never played or scored for England again.

Raheem Sterling

Man City v Leicester City, League Cup, December 2018

Sterling's effort was so bad that the Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward openly mocked him. While City had the last laugh as they won the shoot-out on their way to retaining the trophy against Chelsea at Wembley, also on penalties, Sterling still had to endure public humiliation. Whereas a lot of unsuccessful Panenkas are underhit, Sterling went the other way and cleared the crossbar entirely with his wayward effort.

Ademola Lookman

Fulham v West Ham, Premier League, November 2020

Lookman, Brahim's fellow Afcon 2025 star, must know how he feels having also blown a last-gasp penalty in similar fashion. With the Cottagers 1-0 down in a London derby against West Ham, Lookman had the chance to rescue a point for his side with a late spot-kick.

However, he opted for a Panenka and sent a woeful shot straight at Lukasz Fabianski, leading to a 1-0 defeat and incurring the wrath of his manager Scott Parker. Lookman later publicly apologised.