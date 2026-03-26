CAS to adjudicate Senegal's Afcon appeal 'as swiftly as possible'

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced it has received a formal complaint from the Senegalese Football Federation regarding the decision to overturn the result of the Africa Cup of Nations final and award the ⁠title to Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had earlier made the stunning decision to declare Morocco as Afcon winners two months after a controversial end to the final.

Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 on January 18 in Rabat. However, Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game because they walked ​off ⁠the pitch ‌in protest at a potentially decisive penalty ​awarded to their opponents.

The players returned after around 15 minutes to complete the match.

The walk-off was instigated by coach Pape Thiaw before captain Sadio Mane urged the players back to the field.

The game restarted and Brahim Diaz saw his spot-kick saved by Edouard Mendy. The match went to extra time and Pape Gueye scored Senegal's winning goal.

Play Senegal crowned Afcon champions after chaotic final against Morocco in Rabat Play 00:50

However, last week the appeal board of CAF changed the result and declared Morocco as 3-0 winners of the Afcon final.

Now, Senegal have taken the matter to the highest body in the world of sports.

"The FSF appeal seeks to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of Afcon. It also requests an immediate suspension of ​the time limit to ‌submit an appeal ⁠brief until the ​CAF decision is notified with full ​grounds," ‌the CAS said in a statement.

"A CAS arbitral panel will be appointed to consider ⁠this matter. Following this, a procedural calendar will be established."

In the statement, Matthieu Reeb, CAS director general, added: “We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing.”

The Senegalese government earlier called for an inquiry into the removal of ​the title.