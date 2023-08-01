Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Sadio Mane has completed his move from Bayern Munich to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, joining Cristiano Ronaldo at the Riyadh club.

The arrival of the former Liverpool star, 31, as the Saudi Pro League’s latest high-profile recruit was confirmed in a video on the club's official Twitter account on Tuesday night after he agreed to a three-year contract.

In the video, Mane is pictured in an Al Nassr jersey and tells the club's supporters: "Can't wait to hear from you in the stadium."

On Monday, Mane passed a medical in Dubai before travelling to the kingdom to meet up with his new teammates, who are currently contesting the King Salman Club Cup.

At Nassr, Mane will play alongside Ronaldo – club captain since arriving in early January – and fellow summer signings Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles. Nine-time Saudi champions, Nassr finished runners-up last season to Al Ittihad.

Mane’s stay at Bayern lasted only one season. The Senegal forward moved to the German champions for £35 million ($44 million) last summer after six years at Liverpool in which he won a host of major honours.

Mane was integral to Liverpool’s most recent success, playing a key role in the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League win and then in capturing the Premier League title the following season. It marked the Anfield club’s first top-flight title in 30 years.

With 120 goals in 269 appearances following his 2016 transfer from Southampton, Mane also lifted the FA, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup with Liverpool.

He has tasted glory at international level also, helping Senegal to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations trophy. Mane has twice been named the continent’s player of the year, in 2019 and 2022.

Last season, an injury forced him to miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while he was later fined and suspended because of a training-ground altercation with teammate Leroy Sane. Still, Mane scored 12 goals in 38 matches as Bayern retained their Bundesliga crown.

Mane is one of a number of former Liverpool players to make the switch this summer to Saudi, with Roberto Firmino now at Al Ahli and Jordan Henderson at Al Ettifaq, where Steven Gerrard is manager. Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s move to Ittihad is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Nassr kick off their 2023/24 Saudi Pro League season on August 14, away to Ettifaq.

