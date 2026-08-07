High winds and rain to hit parts of UAE over the weekend

The UAE is set for more unsettled weather over the weekend, with the National Centre of Meteorology forecasting rain and strong winds across parts of the country.

A low-pressure system from the east will affect southern and eastern parts of the country first, before the system moves inland and west later over the weekend, bringing with it the chance of rain and winds gusting up to 50kph.

By Sunday, inland areas can expect some rain, with the wind maintaining its strength and expected to kick up dust, reducing visibility.

Those conditions are expected to remain into Monday before the wind calms and skies clear on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 47°C and 48°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain over the period, with Fujairah significantly cooler at around 40°C.