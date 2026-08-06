  • Tehran says Hormuz route agreement with Oman in final drafting stage
  • Communication with Iranian supreme leader 'very difficult', Pezeshkian says
  • Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker
  • Pakistan praises Oman's efforts to promote regional peace and stability
  • Trump and Hegseth clash over Iran war munitions shortages, report says
Updated: August 06, 2026, 7:58 AM