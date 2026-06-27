Senegal's Lions of Teranga maul Iraq's Lions of Mesopotamia

Until the four-minute mark of Friday's match against Senegal in Toronto, tens of thousands of Iraqi fans were hoping beyond hope for a miracle to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

But an early header from Senegalese midfielder Habib Diarra served as a quick reality check for the Lions of Mesopotamia. They were then mauled 5-0 by Senegal's Lions of Teranga, crushing Iraq's dreams of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament, and sending them back to Baghdad.

For Senegal, who lost to Norway and France, their roaring win in Group I and third-place finish marked a crucial return to ferocious form. It was enough to give them a strong chance of reaching the final group of 32 knockouts.

Senegal fan Ahmadou celebrates after the 5-0 defeat against Iraq in Toronto on June 26, 2026. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

“It wasn't a surprise for us because we know our team is capable of showing us such beautiful football to make people believe [again],” said Ahmadou, a Senegalese fan who has been living in Montreal for about 10 years.

The team's Lions of Teranga nickname comes from the country's courage and spirit of hospitality.

1986 all over again

Tens of thousands of Iraqi fans had poured into Toronto in recent days, including legions from Michigan, which is home to about 200,000 Chaldeans.

In the hours ahead of the sell-out match, where Iraqi fans appeared to outnumber Senegalese by about 10-1, a cacophonous procession of Iraq supporters marched from a Toronto park to the stadium, banging drums and letting off green smoke bombs for their team's last hurrah.

Things went quiet soon after kick-off, however, following Diarra's goal. Then, at the 13-minute mark, Iraqi defender Rebin Sulaka was given a red card after pulling on Senegal forward Sadio Mane's shirt, denying him a shot on goal.

From then on, things only got worse for Iraq as their 10 remaining men struggled to mark a rampant Senegal.

Referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Rebin Sulaka of Iraq (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match Senegal against Iraq, in Toronto, Canada, 26 June 2026. EPA / EDUARDO LIMA Info

Iraq's World Cup dreams ended in a similar fashion to the last time they played in the tournament four decades ago, when they crashed out of the 1986 tournament in Mexico after losing three matches scoring only one goal, the same outcome as this year.

“We feel a bit sad,” said Hussam, an Iraqi now living in Toronto, “especially that we reached this point.”

“But on the other hand, we're really happy, because this is the first time since 40 years that we went to the World Cup.”

Like many other Iraq fans The National spoke to, 2026 is over, but hopes are already sprouting for 2030.