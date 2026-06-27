Cape Verde set up World Cup showdown with Argentina as Saudi Arabia's campaign ends

Tournament debutants Cape Verde continued their incredible World Cup campaign as they secured their spot in the Round of 32 ⁠as Group H runners-up ​following a 0-0 draw with Saudi ⁠Arabia in Houston.

Cape Verde have been one of the standout teams of the finals so far, holding their own against stronger teams.

They held Spain and Uruguay to a draw and even though they could not force a result against Saudi Arabia, their performance was enough to secure a clash with defending champions Argentina in the next stage.

The match at the Houston Stadium barely kicked into top gear with Cape Verde lacking the edge in ‌the final ⁠third. Laros Duarte missed ​their best chance when ​one-on-one ‌with goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais, who saved his ⁠effort.

For Saudi Arabia, the World Cup that started with promise ended on a low. The kingdom had kicked off the finals with a draw against Uruguay but a 4-0 defeat to Spain put a spanner in the works.

They exited the tournament having scored a single goal in their three games.

They never threatened to take control of the match in Houston.

Saudi Arabia ​produced their ‌first attempt on target in first-half stoppage time when Mohamed Kanno directed a header straight at ⁠Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, whose mother was watching in the stands having arrived ⁠late to the tournament.

“We ⁠were very poor in creating actions. ​One ⁠cannot win a ‌game this way,” Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis said.

“It ​was ‌not what we wanted because when playing ⁠in such a match against a ⁠team more or less the same level of us our level was not good. This gives cause for concern.”

Cape Verde thus became the smallest nation ever to reach the second phase.

Meanwhile, Spain defeated Uruguay ​1-0 ​to top Group ⁠H and reach the knockout ​stage.

Alex Baena's first-half strike decided the contest as Marcelo Bielsa's side exited the tournament.

Spain finished the stage with seven points from two ⁠wins and a draw, while Cape Verde ‌claimed the second knockout berth after ​three consecutive draws.

Spain struggled to breach Uruguay's backline before Baena broke the deadlock just before halftime by firing a shot that goalkeeper Fernando Muslera fumbled into his own net.

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Uruguay replaced Muslera at halftime after his costly error. And despite turning up the pressure, ⁠they could not beat ​Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, ​who ‌denied Mathias Olivera and Nicolas de la ⁠Cruz, while Ferran Torres hit the ⁠crossbar at the other end.

Agustin Canobbio's stoppage-time red card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi summed up Uruguay's ​frustrations as Spain comfortably saw out the victory.

“It might be one of the goals that has made me happiest,” Baena said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match.

“They were fighting for their lives, and we were fighting for the top spot. We didn't show our best form, but we competed very well,” he added.

England guaranteed passage

England's place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup has been secured ahead of their final Group L game against Panama.

Results on Friday night, where Uruguay were beaten by Spain, meant that Thomas Tuchel's men are assured a place in the last 32 whatever happens against the Central Americans at the New Jersey Stadium on Saturday.

England are guaranteed to be one of the top eight third-placed finishers, meaning they will progress even if things go wrong against Panama.

But Tuchel will have much stronger ambitions and they will finish top of the group if they can match Ghana's result against Croatia.

That would guarantee them a last-32 tie in Atlanta against third-placed team on Wednesday.

Portugal, ​Egypt, ​Ghana ​and ⁠Paraguay also secured places ⁠in the Round ⁠of 32 on Friday before their final group ⁠matches.