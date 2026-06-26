World Cup 2026: Ecuador stun Germany, Ivory Coast seal progress

Ecuador produced a rousing fightback to come from behind and beat Germany 2-1 in their final Group E match in New Jersey to book their place in the last-32 of the World Cup.

Germany, who had already qualified as group winners, took an early lead at MetLife Stadium through Leroy Sane before Nilson Angulo fired Ecuador level after just nine minutes.

Germany had a penalty at the start of the second half overturned following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up before Gonzalo Plata stabbed home the winner with 13 minutes remaining, leaving the South Americans on four points and top of the third-place rankings.

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece, who had been under pressure following his side's disappointing first two results, reflected on the achievement.

“It is not about what it means to me, this is for the people,” he told Fifa's official website. “The players have given them this qualification. Let them celebrate and enjoy it.”

Match-winner Plata added: “It is a learning experience for us, and now we will go into the next round even more hungry for glory. This team believes strongly in itself. We have 26 players who will give their all for Ecuador.”

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann felt his side had made things difficult for themselves.

“We have to learn that after a good start and an early lead, we can play with more composure instead of suddenly switching positions too much. There was too much freestyle,” he told German broadcaster ARD.

“We just need to be more patient and stay a bit more structured in our positions, and if, on top of that, we are giving the ball away too often, at some point it becomes difficult.”

Germany will play a third-place team next, while Ecuador will face a group winner. The games will be confirmed once the eight best third-placed teams have been finalised.

Ivory Coast into knockouts for first time

Nicolas Pepe scored twice as Ivory Coast reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time ever thanks to a 2-0 victory over tournament debutants Curacao.

Arsenal's former record signing gave his country a seventh-minute lead in Philadelphia, slotting home from close range following Yan Diomande's cutback from the left.

Pepe, who plays for Spanish side Villarreal, collected a pass from Ibrahim Sangare to double his tally in the 64th minute.

Ivory Coast progress as Group E runners-up behind Germany and will face either France or Norway in the last 32.

Best of the World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters Info

Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters Info

Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters Info

Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters Info

Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters Info

South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP Info

Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP Info

Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP Info

Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters Info

Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP Info

Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP Info

DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters Info

Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP Info

Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters Info

Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP Info

Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP Info



































USA beaten by Turkey

The Group D finale had less riding on it, but still produced one surprising and one very unsurprising result.

Group winners USA saw their momentum checked as they lost 3-2 to already-eliminated Turkey.

Austin Trusty gave the US an early lead, but Arda Guler and Burak Yilmaz struck to put Turkey 2-1 ahead.

Sebastian Berhalter looked to have earned the US a point, only for Kaan Ayhan to score in injury time and seal a 3-2 victory for the Turks.

Elsewhere, Australia and Paraguay knew a draw would likely see both teams progress, and they played out a goalless stalemate at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

The US will face Bosnia in the last 32 on July 2. Australia and Paraguay will have to wait to find out their opposition.