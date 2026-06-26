World Cup 2026: Ecuador stun Germany, Ivory Coast seal progress

Ecuador produced a rousing fightback to come from behind and beat Germany 2-1 in their final Group E match in New Jersey to book their place in the last-32 of the World Cup.
Germany, who had already qualified as group winners, took an early lead at MetLife Stadium through Leroy Sane before Nilson Angulo fired Ecuador level after just nine minutes.
Germany had a penalty at the start of the second half overturned following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up before Gonzalo Plata stabbed home the winner with 13 minutes remaining, leaving the South Americans on four points and top of the third-place rankings.
Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece, who had been under pressure following his side's disappointing first two results, reflected on the achievement.
“It is not about what it means to me, this is for the people,” he told Fifa's official website. “The players have given them this qualification. Let them celebrate and enjoy it.”
Match-winner Plata added: “It is a learning experience for us, and now we will go into the next round even more hungry for glory. This team believes strongly in itself. We have 26 players who will give their all for Ecuador.”
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann felt his side had made things difficult for themselves.
“We have to learn that after a good start and an early lead, we can play with more composure instead of suddenly switching positions too much. There was too much freestyle,” he told German broadcaster ARD.
“We just need to be more patient and stay a bit more structured in our positions, and if, on top of that, we are giving the ball away too often, at some point it becomes difficult.”
Germany will play a third-place team next, while Ecuador will face a group winner. The games will be confirmed once the eight best third-placed teams have been finalised.
Ivory Coast into knockouts for first time
Nicolas Pepe scored twice as Ivory Coast reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time ever thanks to a 2-0 victory over tournament debutants Curacao.
Arsenal's former record signing gave his country a seventh-minute lead in Philadelphia, slotting home from close range following Yan Diomande's cutback from the left.
Pepe, who plays for Spanish side Villarreal, collected a pass from Ibrahim Sangare to double his tally in the 64th minute.
Ivory Coast progress as Group E runners-up behind Germany and will face either France or Norway in the last 32.
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USA beaten by Turkey
The Group D finale had less riding on it, but still produced one surprising and one very unsurprising result.
Group winners USA saw their momentum checked as they lost 3-2 to already-eliminated Turkey.
Austin Trusty gave the US an early lead, but Arda Guler and Burak Yilmaz struck to put Turkey 2-1 ahead.
Sebastian Berhalter looked to have earned the US a point, only for Kaan Ayhan to score in injury time and seal a 3-2 victory for the Turks.
Elsewhere, Australia and Paraguay knew a draw would likely see both teams progress, and they played out a goalless stalemate at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
The US will face Bosnia in the last 32 on July 2. Australia and Paraguay will have to wait to find out their opposition.