UAE hands alleged drug kingpin Daniel Kinahan to Irish authorities

The UAE has handed over alleged drug kingpin Daniel Kinahan to Irish authorities following an extradition process. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, the UAE's Minister of Justice, confirmed the decision on Sunday.

Kinahan, 49, faces charges related to organised crime, including leading a criminal organisation, murder and drug trafficking.

Reports in Irish media said an Irish government plane was sent to Dubai on Saturday to take custody of Kinahan, whose organisation is said to be worth more than $1 billion, and return him to Dublin.

The reports said Kinahan was handed over on Sunday morning, with the plane expected to land at Dublin's Baldonnel Airport on Sunday evening, where he will be arrested and taken straight to the Special Criminal Court. He will then be taken to Portlaoise Prison, Ireland’s maximum security prison, until his trial next year, the reports said.

The extradition followed a ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation and was carried out under the extradition treaty between the UAE and Ireland, which formally came into force in May, 2025.

Mr Al Nuaimi and his Irish counterpart, Jim O'Callaghan, discussed the case in a phone call and welcomed the extradition as a sign of strengthened judicial co-operation between the two countries.

The ministers said the decision demonstrated their commitment to the rule of law and co-operation in combating transnational organised crime, adding that serious offenders should have no safe haven from justice.

Mr O'Callaghan thanked UAE authorities for their efforts in the extradition process and praised the work of the country's judicial authorities.

Hamid Al Zaabi, secretary general and vice chairman of the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Committee, welcomed the news of Mr Kinahan’s extradition.

“This extradition follows years of work between law enforcement and judicial authorities in the UAE, Ireland and other international partners,” he wrote on a post on social media.

“The Kinahan case has understandably attracted considerable international attention. But it is also important to see it in a wider context. The UAE handles a significant number of extradition cases every year, many of which never make international headlines.

“This matters because our position as one of the world's most open and connected economies also exposes us to risks from crimes committed beyond our borders.

“That is why international co-operation is so important to the UAE.

“The UAE will continue working closely with Ireland and partners around the world to ensure that our country cannot be used as a safe haven for the proceeds or perpetrators of serious organised crime.”

Arrest in April

Kinahan and his organisation were publicly identified and placed under sanctions by the US in 2022, but no arrest warrant was issued until April 15.

His arrest on April 17, made by Dubai Police in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior, came as part of the UAE's efforts to tackle organised crime and pursue internationally wanted suspects.

After Kinahan's detention, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin thanked the UAE for its co-operation, telling Irish media that the arrest confirms “the strong relationship with the United Arab Emirates in terms of extradition arrangements”.

Last year, Sean McGovern became the first of Kinahan's alleged associates to be extradited from the UAE. In June this year, he was sentenced to 24 years in prison at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin after pleading guilty to two charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation.