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World Cup 2026

Netherlands' Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring against Tunisia. PA
Netherlands' Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring against Tunisia. PA
Netherlands' Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring against Tunisia. PA
Netherlands' Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring against Tunisia. PA

World Cup 2026: Ronald Koeman says Netherlands will be underdogs against Morocco in last 32

Dutch beat Tunisia to win Group F while Japan will play Brazil after draw with Sweden

Andy Lewis

June 26, 2026

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman started the mind games early ahead of a blockbuster last-32 match against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

The Dutch wrapped up top spot in Group F with a 3-1 win over Tunisia on Thursday night in Kansas City. That means they now take on Morocco, the Group C runners-up, in a knockout tie in Mexico.

Koeman immediately looked to put pressure on the North Africans by suggesting his side will be the underdogs at the Monterrey Stadium next Tuesday.

"I'm not sure if we are the favourite in the match against Morocco," Koeman told reporters after the win over Tunisia.

"We need to prepare for Morocco, because it'll be a big game. It's a good team with a lot of quality, and they can score easily."

Koeman, 63, played down questions of any ambitions beyond the last 32, saying: "I don't think we're in a situation yet to think about that. We're going towards our real test, and that's what we're going to prepare for."

Brobbey on target again

The Netherlands boast a 100 per cent record so far after they chalked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Tunisia in Kansas City.

The Dutch started at a red-hot pace, taking just seven minutes to establish a 2-0 lead. Koeman’s side went ahead in the third minute courtesy of an Ellyes Skhiri own goal, after he lashed out at a cross and inadvertently tipped the ball into the back of his own net.

Brian Brobbey doubled the advantage minutes later, turning home Virgil van Dijk’s headed knockdown from a free-kick. The Dutch looked comfortable holding on to their advantage, but were snapped awake early in the second half when a Tunisia corner found Hazem Mastouri, who headed into the bottom-left corner.

The response from the Dutch was almost immediate, Jan Paul van Hecke restoring their advantage with a headed goal of his own.

Tunisia had some sporadic chances from there, but were ultimately unable to trouble the Dutch any further as they headed out without a point and the Oranje cruised into the last 32.

Japan set up clash against Brazil

Brazil might be World Cup royalty, but Japan will not be pushovers when the sides meet in Houston on June 29 in a last-32 clash, said coach Hajime Moriyasu after his side finished runners-up in Group F.

Japan drew 1-1 with Sweden on Thursday night to finish behind the Netherlands in their qualifying section. Daizen Maeda gave them the lead before Anthony Elanga claimed a point for the Swedes.

Moriyasu argued that a 3-2 comeback win over Brazil in Tokyo last October showed that his side are capable of causing an upset.

"Last time we proved to Brazil that we aren’t a pushover," Moriyasu said. "That is great progress for us. The Brazilian team is a top team in the world and we greatly respect them.

"In the match we don’t know what is going to happen. We will have a chance to win as well."

Sweden went through as a best third-placed team. Their last-32 opponents are not yet known, but as it stands, they will play France on Tuesday.

Best of 2026 World Cup - in pictures

  • Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters
    Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters
  • Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters
    Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters
  • Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters
    Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters
  • Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters
    Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters
  • Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters
    Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters
  • Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters
    Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters
  • South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP
    South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP
  • Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP
    Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP
  • Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP
    Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP
  • Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
    Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
    Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
  • Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
    Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
  • DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
    DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters
    Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters
  • Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP
    Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP
  • Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
    Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
  • Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
    Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
  • Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP
    Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP
Updated: June 26, 2026, 4:39 AM
NetherlandsMoroccoBrazilJapan