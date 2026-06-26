World Cup 2026: Ronald Koeman says Netherlands will be underdogs against Morocco in last 32

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman started the mind games early ahead of a blockbuster last-32 match against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

The Dutch wrapped up top spot in Group F with a 3-1 win over Tunisia on Thursday night in Kansas City. That means they now take on Morocco, the Group C runners-up, in a knockout tie in Mexico.

Koeman immediately looked to put pressure on the North Africans by suggesting his side will be the underdogs at the Monterrey Stadium next Tuesday.

"I'm not sure if we are the favourite in the match against Morocco," Koeman told reporters after the win over Tunisia.

"We need to prepare for Morocco, because it'll be a big game. It's a good team with a lot of quality, and they can score easily."

Koeman, 63, played down questions of any ambitions beyond the last 32, saying: "I don't think we're in a situation yet to think about that. We're going towards our real test, and that's what we're going to prepare for."

Brobbey on target again

The Netherlands boast a 100 per cent record so far after they chalked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Tunisia in Kansas City.

The Dutch started at a red-hot pace, taking just seven minutes to establish a 2-0 lead. Koeman’s side went ahead in the third minute courtesy of an Ellyes Skhiri own goal, after he lashed out at a cross and inadvertently tipped the ball into the back of his own net.

Brian Brobbey doubled the advantage minutes later, turning home Virgil van Dijk’s headed knockdown from a free-kick. The Dutch looked comfortable holding on to their advantage, but were snapped awake early in the second half when a Tunisia corner found Hazem Mastouri, who headed into the bottom-left corner.

The response from the Dutch was almost immediate, Jan Paul van Hecke restoring their advantage with a headed goal of his own.

Tunisia had some sporadic chances from there, but were ultimately unable to trouble the Dutch any further as they headed out without a point and the Oranje cruised into the last 32.

Japan set up clash against Brazil

Brazil might be World Cup royalty, but Japan will not be pushovers when the sides meet in Houston on June 29 in a last-32 clash, said coach Hajime Moriyasu after his side finished runners-up in Group F.

Japan drew 1-1 with Sweden on Thursday night to finish behind the Netherlands in their qualifying section. Daizen Maeda gave them the lead before Anthony Elanga claimed a point for the Swedes.

Moriyasu argued that a 3-2 comeback win over Brazil in Tokyo last October showed that his side are capable of causing an upset.

"Last time we proved to Brazil that we aren’t a pushover," Moriyasu said. "That is great progress for us. The Brazilian team is a top team in the world and we greatly respect them.

"In the match we don’t know what is going to happen. We will have a chance to win as well."

Sweden went through as a best third-placed team. Their last-32 opponents are not yet known, but as it stands, they will play France on Tuesday.

Best of 2026 World Cup - in pictures