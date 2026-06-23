Can Saudi Arabia still reach next round of 2026 World Cup after thrashing by Lamine Yamal’s Spain?

Saudi Arabia’s coach, Georgios Donis, admitted they had been embarrassed by Spain in Atlanta on Sunday.

They were thrashed 4-0 by the tournament favourites, who were inspired by the returning Lamine Yamal.

The result has left Saudi Arabia precariously placed at the bottom of Group H, but they could yet qualify for the last 32.

Final day fixtures

Saturday, June 27 (4am UAE time)

Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia

Uruguay v Spain

Qualification criteria

The top two sides in each of the World Cup’s 12 groups will qualify automatically for the next round.

The eight best third-placed sides will also make it through. The rankings of the 12 best teams is determined on a league table system, with points and goal difference deciding the positions.

Group tiebreakers

If two sides are level on points at the end of the pool phase, the head-to-head matches between those two teams determine who is higher ranked.

If those two sides have drawn their fixture, then the goal difference rule is invoked.

If that is also identical, the side with the most goals in the pool phase advances. If that is also the same, then whichever side has the better fair play rating wins out.

Permutations

If Saudi Arabia do what neither Spain nor Uruguay have managed, and beat Cape Verde, they could vault into the next phase.

They would be guaranteed second place in the group if Spain beat Uruguay in the other match, and therefore earn a place in the knockout phase.

If Salem Al Dawsari’s side win but Uruguay beat Spain, Saudi Arabia would match Spain’s tally of four points.

In which case, Spain would take second place because of their win in Atlanta.

Previous slide Next slide Lamine Yamal celebrates with teammate Rodri after scoring Spain's first goal during their World Cup Group H match against Saudi Arabia at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. AFP Info

Lamine Yamal scores against Saudi Arabia on Sunday. AFP Info

Spain's Lamine Yamal scores the opener. Reuters Info

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice against Saudi Arabia in Georgia. AFP Info

Mikel Oyarzabal scores his team's third goal against Saudi Arabia. AFP Info

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice at the Atlanta Stadium. AFP Info

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari fights for the ball with Spain's Aymeric Laporte. AFP Info













If Saudi Arabia win, while Spain and Uruguay draw, the Green Falcons would leapfrog Uruguay and take second place in the pool, and therefore advance.

If Saudi Arabia draw their game against Cape Verde, it is mathematically possible for them to get into third place in the group.

For that, they would require Spain to beat Uruguay – with whom Saudi Arabia drew their opening game 1-1 – by five goals or more.

In which case, Spain would top the group, Cape Verde would be second, and Saudi Arabia third based on the goal difference tiebreaker against Uruguay.

A haul of two points from the group would be unlikely to get them into the top eight places in the rankings of the 12 third-placed teams, though.

If Saudi Arabia lose to Cape Verde, they will exit the tournament.