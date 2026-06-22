'He's impressed me': Emirati referee Omar Al Ali draws praise for World Cup showing

The UAE national team may have missed out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but the Emirates still has some presence in North America.

Omar Al Ali was the man in the middle as Egypt faced New Zealand in their second Group G match in BC Vancouver, Canada.

He wasn't the only Emirati official involved. Mohamed Al Hammadi ran the line as assistant referee while Mohamed Obaid Khadim kept an eye on things in the VAR control room.

Egypt ran out 3-1 winners, courtesy of goals from Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet. It was the Pharaohs' first win at a World Cup having failed to do so in three previous tournaments.

How did the Emirati officials do?

Al Ali was one of 52 referees chosen for the 48-team World Cup and one of eight to represent Asia.

This is his first World Cup, as it is for Al Hammadi and Khadim. The game was an entertaining one, helped in no small part by Al Ali's willingness to let the game flow.

New Zealand started at a high tempo and it was no surprise when they led through a Finn Sulman header after 15 minutes.

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah talks to referee Omar Al Ali following New Zealand's goal. Reuters Info

Egypt were not happy, complaining to Al Ali that Michael Boxall had fouled his marker before the corner that led to Sulman's goal.

TV replays showed that they might have had a case. Boxall was certainly physical. New rules introduced for this World Cup allow VAR to step in if the attacking team commits a clear foul before the ball is in play that directly leads to a goal.

Despite their protests, Khadim did not deem the transgression worthy of messaging Al Ali on the field to review the footage and the goal was allowed to stand.

Previous slide Next slide Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Egypt's second goal in a 3-1 World Cup win over New Zealand at BC Place Vancouver, on June 21, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. AFP Info

Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal past New Zealand's Max Crocombe. Reuters Info

New Zealand's Max Crocombe looks dejected after Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal. Reuters Info

Mostafa Zico heads in Egypt's equaliser. AFP Info

Mostafa Zico celebrates after his goal made it 1-1 against New Zealand. AFP Info

New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh in action with Egypt's Ramy Rabia. Reuters Info

Chris Wood of New Zealand, left, in action against Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. EPA Info

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir saves a shot from New Zealand's Callum McCowatt. Reuters Info

Egypt supporters were out in force in Vancouver, Canada. EPA Info

Egypt players celebrate with a prayer after the match. Reuters Info



















A second potential flashpoint came in the second half.

New Zealand substitute Ben Old was bundled over deep in Egypt's half close to the corner flag.

No foul was given at the time, and Egypt did not hang around to wait for the referee's whistle anyway.

The altercation left Old with a rip straight down the centre of his shorts, and he was ordered to leave the field to change them.

The ball was worked up the field towards Salah. The Egypt captain played a clever one-two with Zico and fired home to put the North Africans ahead.

Again, Khadim saw nothing wrong with the challenge, did not refer it to the on-field referee, and the goal stood.

Egypt may have felt hard done by for New Zealand's goal, but the Kiwis can have fewer complaints for theirs.

What has been the reaction?

ITV pundit Lee Dixon gave Al Ali the thumbs up for the way he managed the game.

"I like this referee. He's allowed the game to flow and let play go on instead of calling back fouls. He's impressed me," said the former Arsenal and England defender.

Former Australia and Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou had a similar view.

"The officials did a great job today," he said in his role as ITV's analyst.

What next for the Emirati officials?

Games are assigned on a rolling basis, so all three Emirati officials could still be assigned additional group-stage, knockout-stage or fourth-official duties later in the tournament.