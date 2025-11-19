Emirates announces $3.4bn order for eight more Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft

Emirates has announced an order for an additional eight Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft valued at $3.4 billion on the third day of the Dubai Airshow.

The Dubai-based airline's top-up order will boost its A350-900 fleet to a total of 73 planes once all deliveries are completed, it said on Wednesday. So far, it has taken delivery of 13 A350 aircraft.

This latest batch of A350-900s, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB84 engines, is expected to be delivered during 2031.

Combined with the order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9s that Emirates signed earlier this week, the airline’s commitment to new aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2025 is worth a total of $41.4 billion at list prices.

Airline customers typically receive substantial discounts to list prices.

'Who will listen, will win': Emirates' Sheikh Ahmed says Boeing best placed to make bigger jets 05:58

The Emirates A350’s entry into service in November last year has given the world's largest long-haul airline "welcome additional capacity", Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said.

He added that the carrier will work closely with Airbus on the delivery of the remaining aircraft.

“This is a massive investment in our future, the future of flying better for our customers, as well as the future of aviation in terms of job and value creation," Sheikh Ahmed said.

The Airbus deal continues a busy week for Emirates at the Airshow. Apart from Monday's Boeing agreement, Emirates also ordered 130 of GE Aerospace's GE9X engines that power the twin-engined planes.

Separately on Wednesday, Libya's Buraq Air also signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of 10 A320neo aircraft, making the Tripoli-based carrier Airbus' newest customer.

Buraq Air and Airbus did not disclose the value of the deal.

The deal is a "significant step" that will enable Buraq Air to modernise its fleet and serve more destinations, said Fouzi Almiqalh, general assembly president of Buraq Air.

"The A320neo’s efficiency and flexibility will not only be central to strengthening our core network but will also provide a seamless platform for Medsky Airways, our key strategic partner, to jointly enhance passenger offering across both our carriers,” he said.

