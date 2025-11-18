'Who will listen, will win': Emirates' Sheikh Ahmed says Boeing best placed to make bigger jets

Boeing is best placed to fulfil Emirates' need for larger planes as it seeks to find a replacement for its Airbus A380 superjumbo, chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed has said.

Asked if Boeing is the horse to back in the airline's quest for a successor to the A380, Sheikh Ahmed told The National: "Yes, they are the only one available today."

This comes after Emirates on Monday handed Boeing a $38 billion deal for 65 additional 777X widebody planes, even as that series of aircraft faces long delays. The agreement included the possibility of making the 777-9 version larger, the so-called 777-10 that has yet to be developed.

Emirates endorsed the 777-9 with the additional order despite the programme's seven-year delay as it is the only aircraft size that can meet its requirements after the A380s are retired in early 2040.

"They are the only one...as we speak today in that category of more than 335 seats. This is what we want. We want bigger aircraft," Sheikh Ahmed said.

Emirates, the world's biggest international airline, is also the world's biggest operator of widebody planes with a fleet of 232 Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft.

While the has the technology to develop a larger version of its A350-1000 widebody, both manufacturers must listen to their customers' needs, Sheikh Ahmed said.

"Who will listen, they will win," he said in an interview at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday.

Emirates refrained at the Dubai Airshow from placing an order for the Airbus A350-1000, the planemaker's biggest aircraft in production, as it waits for Rolls Royce to improve the jet engine's durability and performance in the hot and dusty climate of the Gulf.

Emirates would like the engine to stay for a longer time "on-wing", before going to repair shop visits.

"They need to do more to be able to convince us that 'I'm selling you a product that will be staying on the wing, will do the job', and I'm sure they can do it," Sheikh Ahmed said.

Emirates already has 13 of the smaller A350-900 variant in its fleet and it is an "excellent" aircraft, he said.

"I'm sure Airbus will push to see a bigger aircraft that they will build for the airline in the future," Sheikh Ahmed said.

China's Comac at Dubai Airshow

Airbus and Boeing maintain a duopoly over the plane-manufacturing market, dwarfing Brazil's Embraer and Canadian business jet maker Bombardier.

"Let's look at the Brazilian and Canadian [manufacturers] and what they can do in the future, maybe they will be thinking about building those bigger aircraft," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"But don't forget also that the Chinese are coming."

China's plane-maker Comac is entering the fray with ambitions to wrest market share from Boeing and Airbus.

Sheikh Ahmed pointed to China's automotive industry that is building "beautiful cars".

The Emirates chairman has visited Comac's exhibition at the Dubai Airshow to look at its C919 jetliner, he said.

"For us to look at it today as Emirates, for us it's too small," Sheikh Ahmed said, referring to the 164-seater narrowbody plane.

The baseline version of Comac's C929 wide-body aircraft accommodates 280 seats, falling short of Emirates' requirements for larger planes.

The%20Roundup%20%3A%20No%20Way%20Out %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lee%20Sang-yong%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Don%20Lee%2C%20Lee%20Jun-hyuk%2C%20Munetaka%20Aoki%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Most%20polluted%20cities%20in%20the%20Middle%20East %3Cp%3E1.%20Baghdad%2C%20Iraq%3Cbr%3E2.%20Manama%2C%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dhahran%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E4.%20Kuwait%20City%2C%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3E5.%20Ras%20Al%20Khaimah%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E6.%20Ash%20Shihaniyah%2C%20Qatar%3Cbr%3E7.%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E8.%20Cairo%2C%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E9.%20Riyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E10.%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%202022%20World%20Air%20Quality%20Report%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOST%20POLLUTED%20COUNTRIES%20IN%20THE%20WORLD %3Cp%3E1.%20Chad%3Cbr%3E2.%20Iraq%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pakistan%3Cbr%3E4.%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3E5.%20Bangladesh%3Cbr%3E6.%20Burkina%20Faso%3Cbr%3E7.%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3E8.%20India%3Cbr%3E9.%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E10.%20Tajikistan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%202022%20World%20Air%20Quality%20Report%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Scorline Iraq 1-0 UAE Iraq Hussein 28’

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Power: 712hp at 6,100rpm Torque: 881Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 19.6 l/100km Price: Dh380,000 On sale: now

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYango%20Deli%20Tech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERetail%20SaaS%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESelf%20funded%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series All matches at the Harare Sports Club: 1 st ODI, Wednesday, April 10 2 nd ODI, Friday, April 12 3 rd ODI, Sunday, April 14 4 th ODI, Tuesday, April 16 UAE squad: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed