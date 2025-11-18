Flydubai joins Emirates in adding Starlink for superfast inflight Wi-Fi

Flydubai is to install Starlink on its aircraft to offer free and fast Wi-Fi, with the Dubai airline joining Emirates in providing the service to boost inflight connectivity.

Starlink is set to be added to the low-cost airline’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, with installation for 100 planes to be carried out in 2026, flydubai said in a statement at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday. It expects to bring the service to the majority of its fleet next year.

The service will deliver "high-speed, low-latency broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls", the airline added.

The agreement is part of "our ongoing efforts to elevate the travel experience, providing fast, reliable internet access across our growing network", said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive of flydubai. "Reliable connectivity has become essential and our partnership with Starlink allows us to meet the evolving expectations of today’s travellers."

This week, Emirates also announced a partnership with Starlink, with the airline expecting to complete the full programme by mid-2027 on all of its 232 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft.

While the UAE has not yet announced regulatory approval or agreements for satellite operators such as Starlink to begin operations in the country, the service will start on aircraft shortly after take-off.

“Fast, free internet isn’t just a game-changer for our customers, it also gives our crew the real-time data and information they need," said Daniel Kerrison, senior vice president of inflight operations at flydubai.

Flydubai has been investing in premium products and services to expand beyond the low-cost business model it established when it began operations in June 2009.

Last month, the airline said that, from November, it will include meals and in-flight entertainment for passengers in economy class. The Dubai-based carrier said the change marked a major step in its ongoing investment in customer service and product development.

In the past few years, flydubai has also introduced a dedicated business class check-in area and opened a business class lounge at Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport.

