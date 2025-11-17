Emirates adds Starlink for free superfast Wi-Fi for all passengers

Emirates will install SpaceX's Starlink on its entire fleet starting this month, upgrading its wide-body jets with superfast free on-board Wi-Fi in all cabins and handing a major contract to Elon Musk's company.

The airline will start Starlink services with a Boeing 777 commercial flight on November 23, before completing the full programme by mid-2027 on all of its 232 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, it said on Monday during the first day of the Dubai Airshow.

Emirates will fit out about 14 aircraft a month with Starlink, and will also debut "the world's first Starlink-equipped A380 aircraft” starting in February 2026.

The Starlink partnership is "another defining moment” towards supporting customers, Emirates president Tim Clark said.

"We're introducing the world's fastest Wi-Fi, elevating what passengers can expect from in-flight connectivity, like seamless productivity, real-time communication with loved ones, and uninterrupted connection to their digital lives.”

The world's biggest international airline, which has a range of premium offerings, is investing $5 billion to retrofit its Boeing and Airbus jets on which it will install the Starlink connectivity.

"We strive to deliver consistency,” Mr Clark said. "While others peddle a confusing mix of products across a varied fleet, we want all our customers to be able to enjoy Emirates’ best products and not only on certain routes or aircraft types. That’s why we’re investing so heavily in our retrofit programme.”

The Starlink service comes as Emirates continues to invest heavily in its on-board products, adding to signature offerings like the A380 on-board lounge and first-class shower.

While the UAE has not yet announced regulatory approval or agreements for satellite operators such as Starlink to begin operations in the country, the airline says the Starlink service will start shortly after take-off. "The complimentary, ultra-fast service delivers ground-quality internet at cruising altitude,” the company said.

Emirates president: ‘You haven’t seen anything yet’ 02:05

Starlink is already available in parts of the Middle East, including Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan. It is also set for Lebanon after the government granted a licence to the satellite network in September.

Qatar Airways became the first airline in the Middle East to introduce Starlink on board its aircraft when it launched the service in October 2024 on its Boeing 777s and has started retrofitting its Airbus A350 jets.

With the Starlink service, Emirates passengers can stream content, game, make calls, work and browse social media during the flight on both seat back screens and personal devices simultaneously. The one-click access is free and does not require Skywards membership.

Emirates, the world's most profitable airline, posted a 13 per cent increase in record half-year profits after tax to Dh9.9 billion ($2.7 billion) and said it expects travel demand to remain resilient for the rest of its financial year.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.