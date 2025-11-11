Inside Emirates: Boeing delays, Airbus talks and leadership tips with Sir Tim Clark

In this episode of The Inside Brief, Manus Cranny sits down at Emirates headquarters with company president Sir Tim Clark for a candid conversation about growth, negotiation, and the future of global aviation.

Sir Tim traces Emirates from its 1985 regional beginnings to a 270-aircraft super-connector that now contributes meaningfully to Dubai’s economy and identity.

The conversation turns to supply constraints and the delayed Boeing 777x. Sir Tim says Emirates had planned to take delivery of the new aircraft this year, but now faces uncertainty that will run into 2027.

He also reflects on the enduring value of the A380 and laments a cooler appetite among manufacturers and boards for bold, large-gauge innovation, citing two decades of industry trauma and risk aversion.

On demand and pricing, Sir Clark discusses the structural shift that has taken place since the pandemic, with higher yields and travellers flying more often.

The episode closes on leadership. Giving his advice on the art of negotiating, he says: “Prepare thoroughly, anticipate the other side’s position, stay calm, be firm and fair, and always cut through the froth to the real issues.”

Asked about his legacy, Sir Clark says he wants the next generation of Emirates leaders to inherit a clear path for the next 15 to 20 years, with fleets, networks, products and the new hub laid out. He would urge them to stay focused on the model that made the company successful.

