Barakah drone attack condemned, Trump considers Iran options and new Gulf logistics route opens

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, world leaders condemn a drone attack near the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant after authorities intercept two drones and report a fire outside the site’s inner perimeter.

Saudi Arabia also intercepts drones entering its airspace from Iraq, as Gulf states warn they reserve the right to respond to threats against their security.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump is expected to convene his national security team as tensions with Iran continue to rise and diplomatic and military options remain under discussion.

Britain is to use a new low-cost anti-drone missile system for RAF operations in the Gulf, aimed at countering Iran-linked drone attacks.

And Sharjah and Oman launch a new logistics corridor to ease trade disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, while Adnoc expands pipeline capacity through Fujairah.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.