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Trending Middle East

Barakah drone attack condemned, Trump considers Iran options and new Gulf logistics route opens

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 18, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, world leaders condemn a drone attack near the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant after authorities intercept two drones and report a fire outside the site’s inner perimeter.

Saudi Arabia also intercepts drones entering its airspace from Iraq, as Gulf states warn they reserve the right to respond to threats against their security.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump is expected to convene his national security team as tensions with Iran continue to rise and diplomatic and military options remain under discussion.

Britain is to use a new low-cost anti-drone missile system for RAF operations in the Gulf, aimed at countering Iran-linked drone attacks.

And Sharjah and Oman launch a new logistics corridor to ease trade disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, while Adnoc expands pipeline capacity through Fujairah.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 18, 2026, 6:17 AM
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(FILES) A handout picture obtained from the media office of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on February 13, 2020, shows a view of the power plant in the western Al Dhafra Region -formally know as the Gharbiya region- of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline about 50 kilometres west of Ruwais. A fire broke out following a drone strike on a nuclear power plant in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on May 17, 2026, authorities said, reporting no injuries or impact on radiation levels. "Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike," the Abu Dhabi Media Office wrote in a social media post. (Photo by Barakah Nuclear Power Plant / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Barakah Nuclear Power Plant" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
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