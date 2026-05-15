Modi in UAE, Trump warns Iran and Lebanon-Israel talks resume

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump suggests the US could resume military operations against Iran, even as US commanders say Tehran’s offensive capabilities have been heavily weakened.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the UAE for talks focused on regional security, energy and the impact of the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

The UAE condemns the sinking of an Indian-flagged cargo vessel in Omani waters after a suspected drone or missile strike, as disruption to Gulf shipping continues.

In Washington, a third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel begins as the ceasefire comes under increasing pressure.

And Abu Dhabi confirms plans for Sphere Abu Dhabi, a 1.7 billion dollar entertainment venue expected to open on Yas Island at the end of 2029.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.