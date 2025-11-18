Flydubai places order for 150 Airbus A321 Neo aircraft in pivot from Boeing-only fleet

Flydubai signed an initial pact for 150 Airbus A321 Neo single-aisle planes on the second day of the Dubai Airshow, in a departure for the all-Boeing operator.
This is the airline's first order with Airbus and flydubai will use the planes to diversify its fleet and strengthen its long-term expansion plans, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates and chairman of flydubai, said at a press conference at the airshow on Tuesday.
Flydubai, which serves more than 135 destinations, currently operates a single fleet-type of 95 Boeing 737 aircraft – 27 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 65 Boeing 737 Max 8 and three Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. However, delays in deliveries of the 737 Max have frustrated the airline and slowed its growth plans.
At the Dubai Airshow in 2023, flydubai ordered 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide-bodies valued at $11 billion, in a surprise move for the narrow-body operator.
Flydubai has been investing in premium products and services to expand beyond its low-cost business model that it established when it began operations in June 2009.
