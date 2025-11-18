Flydubai places order for 150 Airbus A321 Neo aircraft in pivot from Boeing-only fleet

Flydubai signed an initial pact for 150 Airbus A321 Neo single-aisle planes on the second day of the Dubai Airshow, in a departure for the all-Boeing operator.

This is the airline's first order with Airbus and flydubai will use the planes to diversify its fleet and strengthen its long-term expansion plans, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates and chairman of flydubai, said at a press conference at the airshow on Tuesday.

Flydubai is the first airline in the world to introduce business-class suites to single-aisle Boeing aircraft. All photos: flydubai All seats offers direct aisle access and more space for travellers The business-class suites will feature on select flydubai aircraft, starting in November The new suites come with large entertainment screens, compatible with Bluetooth headphones Travellers have the option to close suite doors for added privacy The business suites allow travellers additional space and comfort in the air

Flydubai, which serves more than 135 destinations, currently operates a single fleet-type of 95 Boeing 737 aircraft – 27 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 65 Boeing 737 Max 8 and three Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. However, delays in deliveries of the 737 Max have frustrated the airline and slowed its growth plans.

At the Dubai Airshow in 2023, flydubai ordered 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide-bodies valued at $11 billion, in a surprise move for the narrow-body operator.

Flydubai has been investing in premium products and services to expand beyond its low-cost business model that it established when it began operations in June 2009.

