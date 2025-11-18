Flydubai currently operates an all-Boeing fleet and operates flights to more than 135 destinations. Photo: flydubai
Flydubai places order for 150 Airbus A321 Neo aircraft in pivot from Boeing-only fleet

Airline, an all-Boeing operator, switches to new plane maker for the first time in its history

Deena Kamel
Shweta Jain

November 18, 2025

Flydubai signed an initial pact for 150 Airbus A321 Neo single-aisle planes on the second day of the Dubai Airshow, in a departure for the all-Boeing operator.

This is the airline's first order with Airbus and flydubai will use the planes to diversify its fleet and strengthen its long-term expansion plans, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates and chairman of flydubai, said at a press conference at the airshow on Tuesday.

Flydubai, which serves more than 135 destinations, currently operates a single fleet-type of 95 Boeing 737 aircraft – 27 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 65 Boeing 737 Max 8 and three Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. However, delays in deliveries of the 737 Max have frustrated the airline and slowed its growth plans.

At the Dubai Airshow in 2023, flydubai ordered 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide-bodies valued at $11 billion, in a surprise move for the narrow-body operator.

Flydubai has been investing in premium products and services to expand beyond its low-cost business model that it established when it began operations in June 2009.

Updated: November 18, 2025, 8:03 AM
