Dubai Airshow: Emirates places $38bn order for 65 Boeing 777X planes

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, has placed a $38 billion order for an additional 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, giving the US plane-maker a much-needed boost after the jet debut was further postponed to 2027.

It also ordered 130 of GE Aerospace's GE9X engines that power the twin-engined planes, Emirates said on the first day of the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

“This is a massive long-term commitment to US aerospace manufacturing, generating support for hundreds of thousands of high value manufacturing jobs in the US over the life of the programmes,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline group, said at a press conference during the show taking place in Dubai World Central.

Emirates' boss also said the airline has the option to convert the order to the 777-10, a larger variant that’s still under development.

“We fully support Boeing’s feasibility study to develop the 777-10 and have options to convert our latest 777-9 order to the 777-10 or the 777-8,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

The deal takes the airline's total order book with Boeing to 315 wide-body aircraft, comprising 270 Boeing 777Xs, 10 777 freighters and 35 787s. Its order book with GE Aerospace for GE9X engines rose to a total of 540 units, including the 130 additional units signed on Monday.

The airline's growth plans have been clipped by the seven-year delay in the 777X programme.

Emirates will continue working closely with Boeing to receive delivery of its first 777-9s from the second quarter of 2027, Sheikh Ahmed said.

The pact includes options to convert Emirates’ latest order into the 777-8 or 777-10, providing “strong backing for Boeing’s 777-10 feasibility study”, the airline said.

“Some people may have doubts about Emirates’ huge aircraft orders, but I assure you each and every aircraft of ours has been carefully factored into Emirates’ growth plans,” Sheikh Ahmed said. “As an airline, we are lucky to be based here.”

