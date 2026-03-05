When current events trigger past trauma: How to address and overcome PTSD

As the sounds of air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones echo across parts of the UAE, many residents are processing their current reality. With schools shifting online, some companies moving to remote work, and phones sporadically sounding out alerts, a sense of normality has been briefly disrupted, stirring anxiety for some and bringing up deeper fears for others.

For residents who have previously lived through conflict in countries such as Palestine, Ukraine, Iraq, Lebanon and Ethiopia, recent events may be particularly triggering.

Dr Manuela Paone, clinical psychologist at the Thrive Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, says people will process recent events in different ways. However, feeling exhausted, unsettled or unable to focus is not unheard of. “It is common to feel fear, sadness, anger, frustration, confusion or even numbness,” she says.

“These reactions are not signs of weakness. They are normal responses of the nervous system to perceived threat and uncertainty. When our environment feels unpredictable, our brain shifts into a state of alertness to protect us.”

Dr Marie Thompson, DHA clinical psychologist and co-founder of Vivamus in Dubai, agrees. “There is a difference between feeling vigilant and feeling overwhelmed,” she explains. “We want our nervous systems to be 'on' as this is our brain trying to keep us safe by being aware of our surroundings.

“Being in a state of vigilance can mean having a dry mouth, feeling slightly tight-chested or having difficulty sleeping, all of which is perfectly normal.”

If these emotions become overwhelming, it is a sign that a person's nervous system is struggling to cope. For those who have already lived through traumatic experiences – such as the Beirut port explosion – negative feelings can become all-encompassing.

The 2020 Beirut port explosion remains a source of trauma for some. EPA

In some cases, particularly for those with existing trauma, these reactions may be linked to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The mental health condition is caused by experiencing frightening and life-threatening events, such as war, natural disasters, violence or abuse.

What is PTSD?

The term was introduced in 1980 by the American Psychiatric Association as a formal diagnosis, replacing earlier broad labels such as “shell shock”.

PTSD gained wider recognition after it was used to describe symptoms experienced by American troops returning from the Vietnam War, including nightmares, flashbacks, severe anxiety and social avoidance. However, it is not limited to soldiers. Anyone who has experienced a traumatic or life-threatening event can develop PTSD.

When the normal coping mechanism – the fight or flight experienced in times of fear – becomes overwhelmed by overt exposure, it can result in the brain being unable to differentiate between safety and danger, and instead becoming “stuck” in a state of high alert.

“When people cannot process these memories, they become stuck at the back of the brain where they are easily accessed, meaning that the events of the past few days can be triggering,” explains Dr Thompson.

Those with PTSD will not only remember past events, but will also have flashbacks that feel like reliving the trauma. Encouragingly, effective therapies are available, including Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR).

Regain a sense of control

Dr Thompson says everyone can take steps to help regulate their nervous system. One useful framework is the Circle of Influence, visualised as three concentric circles.

The outer Circle of Concern represents issues beyond our control, such as the current political situation. The middle Circle of Influence includes areas where we have some sway, such as how we communicate with friends and family, keeping them informed without causing alarm. At the centre is the Circle of Control, which focuses on what we can directly manage ourselves.

“Things we have control over can include what we read and what we post, or the bag of essentials we put by the front door in case of emergency. This is how we respond,” explains Dr Thompson.

This includes “making sure we get our news from verified sources”, she adds, while steering away from doomscrolling.

Grounding exercises

Other tools that can help soothe an overstimulated nervous system include grounding techniques such as the 5-4-3-2-1 exercise.

First, look around and identify five things you can see, then find four things you can feel, then three things you can hear, two things you can smell and finally one thing you can taste.

“By doing this, we activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation, lowers heart rate, reduces muscle tension and helps restore a sense of safety,” explains Dr Paone.

Breathing exercises

Breathwork is an easy way to refocus your central nervous system. Photo: Dana / Pixabay

Breathwork has long been known to help regulate the central nervous system, and it is an easy way to reset in times of stress.

Inhale for two seconds, hold for two seconds and then exhale for four or five seconds. “Breathe out for longer than you breathe in,” advises Dr Thompson. Repeating this will help regulate the heart rate and calm the nerves.

Safe space

If the emotions are still overwhelming, it can help to create a “safe space” even within your home.

The space should feel calm and controlled, filled with comforting items such as cushions, a cosy blanket, soft lighting or a loved piece of music. This helps reframe the immediate environment from a place of fear to one of safety.

Make sure your safe space blocks out external noises if possible, and use it as a “bolt hole” when feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

Dual awareness

Beyond immediate coping tools, developing “dual awareness” can also help, says Dr Taniyaa Bakshhi, a homoeopathic physician, managing director of Bakson Group and author of Navigating Uncertainty: Practical Ways to Regulate Fear in Unsettling Times.

In the paper, she describes how the mind generates “what-if” scenarios during uncertainty. “This is a protective mechanism. However, not every fear reflects an inevitable outcome,” she says.

Instead, being able to observe thoughts without immediately reacting to them can help create distance. “That distance allows for discernment. In holistic wellness, balance is key. Not suppressing emotion, but preventing it from dominating behaviour.

“Uncertainty is an unavoidable part of life. So is change. Resilience is not the absence of fear; it is the ability to remain steady within it.”

Human connection

Given that human beings are social creatures, reaching out can promote a sense of togetherness and calm.

“Connections help us cope,” explains Dr Thompson. “Checking in with friends, family and our key support networks strengthens these bonds and will sooth the nervous system.”

Dr Paone agrees. “It is precisely in moments of crisis that we rediscover the value of togetherness and shared experience. Listening to one another helps us feel understood.

Studies in the UAE have shown that strong social and family bonds contribute to resilience and psychological well-being, with more than 80 per cent of residents reporting that family support is their primary coping resource during crises.

“Practical support is equally powerful,” says Dr Paone. “Bringing someone food, offering to look after children for a few hours or helping with errands communicates care in tangible ways.

“Loneliness amplifies distress and makes people feel helpless and overwhelmed, while shared responsibility restores dignity and hope.”

She adds: “Maintaining a sense of normality, even in times of chaos, is deeply protective.”