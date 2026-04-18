Universities in the UAE look to get back on track after Iran war closures

Much like schools in the UAE, all public and private universities are to resume in-person learning on Monday, having moved online as the country defended itself against Iranian attacks.

However, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said those institutions have the “the flexibility to implement hybrid and distance learning models when needed, in accordance with approved regulations".

The National contacted universities across the Emirates to find out more about their plans and what the announcement means for students and staff.

Preparing for return

Students at Heriot-Watt University Dubai are on an exam break until May 4.

The university must prove it is prepared for a return to in-person learning and obtain approval from Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority before reopening its doors to students. But teachers and staff who are in the country will return on Monday.

“It is a perfect opportunity because we're not currently teaching. We can take the staff back first and get the building up and running and get everything organised, and then we can invite back students,” said Prof Heather McGregor, provost and vice principal of the university.

Prof Heather McGregor, provost and vice principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai Info

From May 4, the university will run a hybrid model for the summer term, allowing students greater flexibility if they decide to stay in their home countries. "We've learnt that we have got very resilient staff and students," Prof McGregor said.

Leading almost 6,000 people, including 5,200 students, would not have been possible without the support and reassurance of the UAE government, she added.

Hybrid learning

While most students travelled to their home countries for spring break, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi kept their campus and dormitories open for the roughly 150 students who remained.

“We tried to maintain a sort of community life within the campus,” said chancellor Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz. “During this period, we had some iftars with the students. We continued to have social meetings, but it's a small amount of students. We are ready to reopen and to welcome back the students on Monday.”

Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Info

Owing to the logistical challenges of welcoming back all students, the university will operate hybrid learning for the term. The university feels it is prepared for the return of in-person classes.

“It's not the question of being sure that it's safe, but just giving the assurance for the students that they can come back and be safe on campus,” Prof Martial-Braz said. “We have the shelter in place. We have the oxygen. We have the water. We have everything. We installed Wi-Fi in the basement in case we have to be blocked in the shelter because of an attack.”

The regional war taught the university valuable lessons about its place in the UAE, as well as affirming its role for students. “The conflict reinforced our conviction that we need to be here and we need to continue this to be a sort of diplomatic tool, for the UAE to be able to bring under the umbrella of this very famous French university," she added.

American universities

American universities in the region were directly threatened by Tehran on March 29, after an attack on Iran's Sharif University, prompting NYU Abu Dhabi to shut its campus. Essential operations have since resumed.

"NYU Abu Dhabi is implementing a phased return to campus, with plans to expand access and operations over the coming weeks. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves," a representative of the university told The National.

Both NYU Abu Dhabi and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah have been conducting classes online, but the latter is ready for a “structured return” to in-person classes on Monday, with a full return a week later.

“Students who are currently stranded abroad will be granted a one-week grace period and will receive comprehensive academic support to ensure they remain fully informed about their coursework,” Prof Bassam Alameddine, president of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, told The National.

Prof Bassam Alameddine, president of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: AURAK Info

Will exams go ahead as planned?

Heriot-Watt University Dubai adjusted its exams so they can be conducted without remote proctoring. This means most students had supplemental coursework or presentations, instead of written exams.

“You have to find a way to construct assessments that can't be done by AI, but which are not sitting in a room with an invigilator. A lot of staff have had to get upskilled very quickly from this," Prof McGregor said.

Sorbonne has taken another approach, introducing a system of online exams to prevent cheating with AI and encouraging oral tests. “We don't want to sacrifice the full year for those students, so it is important that the assessments are happening,” Prof Martial-Braz said. “For the programmes where there are final assessments, we are invested in a system which is giving us the opportunity to make the invigilation online with a double system to avoid the cheating by AI.”