Iran weaponising Strait of Hormuz 'impacts everybody', UAE official says

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, on Wednesday called the Strait of Hormuz a “public good” and accused Iran of trying to take the region hostage.

“Nobody should control the Strait of Hormuz, that's the whole point,” Ms Al Hashimy said at the Semafor World Economy summit in Washington. “Commercial vessels that carry food, gas, oil, an advocate, get to go to where they need to go, and that's already governed through international statutes.”

Iran effectively closed the crucial waterway through which about a fifth of the world's oil transits after US-Israeli strikes were launched at the end of February. Iran also attacked the UAE and other countries in the region almost immediately after the US-Israeli strikes.

Ms Al Hashimy said that “we're all going to have to live with each other”, but did not mince words about Tehran.

“The people of the Gulf states cannot be taken hostage by a regime that is so malignant and malign,” Ms Al Hashimy explained.

She said that the UAE would continue to be an advocate for the freedom of maritime passage everywhere, as many countries feel the ripple effects of Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ms Al Hashimy cautioned against viewing the current situation in the strait as a regional issue.

“The continuous weaponisation of the strait is impacting everybody,” she said. “You know, whether you like it or not, whether you're in Asia or you're reliant on jet fuel in Europe, you're going to feel that impact if you haven't already.”

She highlighted that a continuing effort to build an international consensus towards keeping the strait open would be paramount. The UAE's role, she said, would be to continue to push for the freedom of maritime navigation.

“By and large, if there is a way for us to participate in demining, in securing safe passageway, we will obviously be part of that.”

Several weeks ago, Iran began to block ships from attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. When the US declared a ceasefire last week, a key stipulation was the reopening of the strait – but Iran locked it down over disagreement over whether Lebanon was included in the halt in fighting. The US, in response, initiated a blockade of the strait.

Shipping activity has so far continued at Iran's ports despite the US blockade to stop Iranian vessels from leaving and entering.

Ms Al Hashimy described Iran's decision to attack the UAE and other countries as “a very consequential moment”, while adding that the country's citizens and residents have demonstrated incredible resilience and showcased a “strength of community”.

“The UAE has put on the table a way to not just be prosperous, but also to live in security,” she continued. “That is a testament to incredible resilience and also incredible vision, both of which are a testament to the leadership to the country and the spirit of the Emirates.”