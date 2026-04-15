Iranian ships continue to cross Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade

Shipping activity continues at Iran's ports despite the US blockade to stop Iranian vessels from leaving and entering.

The latest data shows that Iranian-flagged vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz through the country's territorial waters since the blockage was imposed on Monday evening.

These include four container ships - Kashan, Rayan, Daisy and Golbon - that sailed across the strait on Tuesday, according to LSEG shipment data provided to The National.

Other non-Iranian vessels also crossed the strait, including LPG carriers, oil tankers and container ships, the data shows.

Rich Starry has turned back towards the Arabian Gulf. Photo: LSEG workspace Info

Three ships, flagged in Malta and Panama, transited the waterway on Wednesday morning.

The US also intercepted two oil tankers attempting to leave Iran’s Chabahar port on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The ⁠US-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry made its way back to ​the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Arabian Gulf the day before, shipping data showed.

America began the blockade to choke off Iran’s oil revenue as it continued exports while blocking the Strait for other international ships.

Multiple Iranian-flagged containerships appear to be transiting the Strait of Hormuz Iranian territorial waters. Photo: LSEG workspace Info

Iran also attacked ships that tried to cross the key waterway that normally transports one-fifth of global oil demand. This led to a surge in oil prices and concerns of a global fertiliser shortage.

Strikes by Iran damaged energy infrastructure in Gulf countries, with QatarEnergy declaring force majeure on LNG shipments to its customers.

However, US Central Command maintains that it has “fully implemented” the blockade. On Wednesday, Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said on X: “In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.”

The blockade involves more than ⁠10,000 ​US ⁠military ‌personnel, more ​than a dozen warships and dozens of ​aircraft.

Centcom ‌​said no ships from Iranian ports made it past the blockade in the first 24 hours, while six merchant ships complied with the US forces' directions to turn around.

Global shipping companies, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have stopped operating in the strait since the start of the war. The companies said they were closely monitoring the situation and the safety of their crews was their top priority.

The Strait of Hormuz is vital for global supplies of LNG and crude. About 20 million barrels of oil per day transited through the channel every day before the war.