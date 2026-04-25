Manchester City beat Southampton to reach fourth successive FA Cup final

Manchester City produced a dramatic late fightback to reach their fourth successive FA Cup final with a remarkable 2-1 win over Championship club Southampton.

A slow-burner of a semi-final came alive as Finn Azaz put Saints on course for a shock Wembley win when he curled home a sublime goal with 11 minutes remaining.

Yet that served only to spark City into action and substitute Jeremy Doku quickly equalised with a deflected strike before Nico Gonzalez won it with an 87th-minute piledriver.

For a few minutes, Southampton dreamt of emulating their 1976 cup heroes by booking a return to the final on the 50th anniversary of that triumph but it was City’s treble quest that remained alive.

City won the League Cup on their previous visit to the national stadium last month and they will return in May to play Leeds or Chelsea for another trophy.

In the meantime, they will refocus on Premier League action, hoping to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.

Mindful of their title bid, City made eight changes from the side that won at Burnley in midweek and looked rusty as a result.

That did not stop them almost making a perfect start as Tijjani Reijnders had a shot pushed onto a post by Daniel Peretz and Phil Foden’s follow-up was hooked off the line, but the flag was raised.

Southampton were also denied by an offside flag after Leo Scienza broke clear and passed the ball into the net.

City struggled to break down a disciplined Southampton but further chances came and went as Mateo Kovacic, making his first start of the season, shot wide and Peretz saved with his feet from Omar Marmoush.

Southampton carried a threat on the break but Nathan Ake made a good recovery tackle to block Tom Fellows. Ross Stewart got a sight of goal but James Trafford saved comfortably.

It was another frustrating afternoon for the out-of-sorts Foden, summed up when he blasted well over and was taken off just before the hour.

Kovacic also made way as Pep Guardiola injected some urgency by sending on Savinho and Doku.

Savinho was quickly into the action and tested Peretz while Marmoush could not convert a dangerous ball from Rayan Cherki.

City summoned further reinforcements in Erling Haaland and Nico O’Reilly and, in a flurry of chances, Gonzalez, Cherki and Reijnders all went close.

Just when a City goal was beginning to feel inevitable, Azaz stunned them against the run of play.

Receiving the ball outside the area from a Kuryu Matsuki pass, the Republic of Ireland international spun 180 degrees before curling a shot past Trafford.

It was undoubtedly a moment to savour but Saints hopes were quickly killed off as City replied instantly.

Doku did the damage as he worked his way across the edge of the area before unleashing a shot that deflected in off James Bree.

Within moments, City were celebrating again as Southampton were again pegged back and Gonzalez rifled a ferocious shot into the top corner.

City almost snatched another as Saints pushed up late on but Savinho’s effort was cleared off the line.