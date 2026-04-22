Burnley v Man City: Contrasting fortunes for local lads Nico O'Reilly and Phil Foden in title push

While it was the twinkling toes of Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland's ruthless finishing that secured Manchester City victory against Arsenal on Sunday, there was a local boy at the heart of it.

It has been an unforgettable campaign for Manchester-born Nico O'Reilly, one that has seen him firmly established as City's first-choice left-back, score a match-winning double in the League Cup final as well as make his senior debut for England.

Last season, O'Reilly made just nine Premier League appearances, playing 527 minutes – the vast majority of which came in April and May – as City's dreams of a fifth consecutive title evaporated suddenly.

This time around, the 21-year-old has made himself a fixture in Pep Guardiola's side, appearing in 30 of City's 32 league fixtures. He was an unused substitute only once – in the early season loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur – and an injury absentee for March's draw with Nottingham Forestd.

Only four players have been on the pitch more than O'Reilly's 2,289 minutes, with the 1.93m-tall player – who was predominantly a midfielder or No 10 during his years in City's academy – becoming a vital component in the Guardiola machine.

It was his galloping 40-yard run that started the move that ended with Haaland's 23rd goal of the season in Sunday's defeat of Arsenal, while O'Reilly's double strike in the cup final win over the Gunners and league victory over Newcastle United showed he also has the ability to crash the penalty box.

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“He’s incredible – defensively, offensively, in set pieces. What a player he is becoming. Playing in different positions. He’s exceptional,” said Guardiola after his team reduced Arsenal's lead at the top to three points. City can leapfrog the Gunners if they win at Burnley on Wednesday - a result that would relegate the Clarets.

“Nico, today, has been [top] defensively, offensively, with the pace, keeping the ball, having the composure to take it. Again, arriving in the final third, provoking the second goal.

“What a season! I don’t know if he’s the best player [of the season], but the young one? Guys! It has to be delivered.”

While O'Reilly's spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for this summer's World Cup in North America appears all booked up, there is another Manc lad whose seat on the plane is looking more and more at risk.

There were just five minutes of normal time remaining when Phil Foden appeared off the bench on Sunday, while the previous six matches across all competitions had seen the “Stockport Iniesta” average just eight minutes of game time.

It has been a struggle for Foden since his sensational 2023/24 campaign that saw him notch a career-best 27 goals with a further 13 assists – including 19 and eight in the league that helped City win a fourth title on the spin.

It was form that deservedly earned him the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association and Football Writers' Association player of the year awards.

Last season, though, his goals tally dropped to 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions (seven and two in the league) while much of the final two months of the campaign was spent as a substitute.

It has been similar story this season for the 25-year-old with his contributions down to 10 goals and five assists (seven and three in the league) with the bench becoming all too familiar for the attacker.

Since scoring against Crystal Palace on December 14 – his sixth goal in four games – Foden has found the back of the net just once in the league, against Fulham on February 11, providing zero assists in that time.

But when asked earlier this month how concerned he was about Foden's drop in form, Guardiola's response was blunt: “Zero. He is 25. Six Premier Leagues [won]. His contribution is incredible. What happened is a normal process in a long, long career. He will make a click and it will turn.”

Foden started both of England's final two friendlies at Wembley Stadium last month, but his impact was minimal – both as a No 10 in the draw with Uruguay and as a false nine as the Three Lions lost to Japan.

It could prove costly for Foden in a battle for England's attacking midfield spots with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rodgers, Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer.

“Phil tried everything,” Tuchel said of Foden’s performances in the two games. “I would say he was excellent in camp but he struggles to show it on the pitch.” Tuchel added there was “not a guarantee” Foden would make the final squad, which the German has to submit to Fifa by May 30.

Before then, O'Reilly and Foden's focus remains on club rather than country and helping City in their treble bid, with Wednesday's league game at relegation-haunted Burnley followed less than 72 hours later by an FA Cup semi-final against second-tier Southampton at Wembley.

Midfield fulcrum Rodri was forced off with a groin problem during the win over Arsenal, but Guardiola on Tuesday played down fears he could be missi the run-in.

“I think for tomorrow he will not be ready,” he said of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. “We'll see for next games, the semi-final against Southampton or against Everton [on May 4].”