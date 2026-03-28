- Five injured by falling debris from missile interception in Abu Dhabi
- US troops wounded and planes damaged at base in Saudi Arabia, reports say
- Russia tells UN attacks on civilian infrastructure in Middle East must stop
- Araghchi says strikes on nuclear sites 'contradict' Trump's talks extension
- 'Only a third' of Iran's missile arsenal may have been destroyed
- Israel's war cuts 150,000 people off from rest of Lebanon
- Egypt asks for US economic aid to cope with Iran war fallout
Updated: March 28, 2026, 6:00 AM