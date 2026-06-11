World Cup 2026: How to watch in the UAE and wider Arab world

Football fans across the Middle East and North Africa will be able to watch every match of the Fifa World Cup 2026 live through beIN Sports, although availability and subscription routes differ by country.

The tournament begins on June 11 in Mexico City, with Mexico facing South Africa at Estadio Azteca. The final will be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. With 48 teams, three host nations and 104 matches, it will be the largest World Cup staged so far.

Every match will be broadcast live on beIN Sports, exclusively across 24 Mena countries. Coverage will run across six dedicated beIN Sports Max channels, beIN Sports 4K HDR and beIN Sports News, with Arabic, English and French programming.

Viewers will also be able to stream matches through beIN Connect and TOD, with both platforms carrying all 104 matches live in HD.

Here is how to watch the World Cup across the region.

UAE

Viewers in the UAE can watch the World Cup through beIN Sports on satellite, beIN Connect or TOD.

The main tournament channels will be beIN Sports Max 1-6. Arabic coverage will be shown on beIN Sports Max 1-4, English-language coverage on beIN Sports Max 5 and French-language coverage on beIN Sports Max 6.

Compatible subscribers can also avail themselves of beIN Sports 4K HDR, while beIN Sports News will carry daily World Cup coverage including breaking stories, team arrivals, press conferences and reaction pieces from the host cities.

UAE viewers can also access the tournament through the Talabat Pro and TOD annual bundle. Publicly listed prices show the UAE bundle at Dh329 per year. Under the offer, eligible annual Talabat Pro subscribers receive a complimentary one-year TOD entertainment subscription, including World Cup streaming.

Qatar

Viewers from Qatar can watch the tournament through beIN Sports, beIN Connect and TOD.

As beIN is headquartered in Doha, much of the broadcaster’s World Cup studio operation will be based in Qatar. Four dedicated studios at beIN’s headquarters will support tournament coverage, while reporters will be stationed across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Viewers can access beIN Sports Max 1-6, beIN Sports 4K HDR, beIN Connect and TOD.

Qatar viewers can also access the Talabat Pro and TOD bundle through the Talabat app. Publicly listed prices show the Qatar bundle at 360 riyals a year.

Kuwait

In Kuwait, the World Cup will be available through beIN Sports Max channels, beIN Connect and TOD.

Local retailer listings in Kuwait show the World Cup add-on from 46.35 dinars and a standalone World Cup subscription from KWD61.8. Viewers should confirm availability before purchasing, as stock and pricing can change by retailer.

The Talabat Pro and TOD bundle is also available in Kuwait through the Talabat app. Publicly listed prices show the Kuwait bundle at KWD30 for a year.

Bahrain

Bahrain falls within beIN’s Mena broadcast region, so viewers can watch through beIN Sports, beIN Connect and TOD.

The six Max channels will carry live match coverage, with Arabic, English and French options.

The Talabat Pro and TOD bundle is also available in Bahrain through the Talabat app. Publicly listed prices show the Bahrain bundle at 30 dinars for a year.

Oman

Viewers in Oman can watch the matches through beIN Sports on satellite, beIN Connect and TOD.

The aforementioned tournament package applies, with all 104 matches shown across beIN Sports Max 1-6. Viewers should check beIN’s official subscription page or authorised dealers to confirm the current price and whether their chosen package includes streaming, satellite access or both.

Saudi Arabia

Viewers in Saudi Arabia can watch the World Cup through beIN Sports on satellite, beIN Connect and TOD.

The main tournament channels will be beIN Sports Max 1-6. Arabic coverage will be shown on beIN Sports Max 1-4, English-language coverage on beIN Sports Max 5 and French-language coverage on beIN Sports Max 6.

Viewers should check beIN's official subscription page or authorised dealers for current pricing. The broadcaster is offering dedicated World Cup 2026 packages, with costs varying depending on the package type and platform selected.

Egypt

Egypt has unique subscription deals for this year's tournament through beIN. Reuters Info

In Egypt, beIN Sports will carry the full tournament through its Max channels, with online streaming through beIN Connect and TOD.

CNE lists the World Cup package at 3,990 Egyptian pounds for active subscribers and EGP5,475 for new or expired subscribers. New customers also need a beIN receiver, listed at EGP5,340.

Viewers can also access the Talabat Pro and TOD bundle through the Talabat app. Publicly listed prices show the Egypt bundle at EGP1,300 for a year.

Jordan

Viewers in Jordan can watch the World Cup through beIN Sports, beIN Connect and TOD.

All 104 matches will be available live, with Arabic, English and French coverage across the six Max channels.

The Talabat Pro and TOD bundle is available across participating Talabat markets, but a public price for Jordan was not available at the time of writing. Viewers can check the Talabat app locally.

Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq and Syria

Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq and Syria are listed within beIN’s Mena digital availability area, but local subscription routes may vary.

Matches will be available through beIN Sports Max channels and, where supported, through beIN Connect and TOD. Viewers should check beIN’s website, app or authorised dealers before buying a package.

Morocco

Morocco returns to the World Cup after a strong showing in 2022. Getty Images Info

Viewers in Morocco can watch the tournament through beIN Sports, beIN Connect and TOD.

French-language coverage on beIN Sports Max 6 may be especially relevant in Morocco, alongside Arabic coverage on Max 1-4 and English coverage on Max 5.

Tunisia and Algeria

In Tunisia and Algeria, the World Cup will be carried on beIN Sports Max channels, with streaming through beIN Connect and TOD where available.

Viewers in Algeria should check beIN’s subscription portal or authorised local dealers to confirm pricing and device availability.

Other Mena markets

The beIN Mena digital availability area also includes Chad, Djibouti, Libya, Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Viewers in those markets should check beIN directly to confirm whether satellite, streaming or both are available locally, as subscription routes and payment options may differ.

Prices and packages

TOD is offering three World Cup packages across Mena. The World Cup Full Pass costs $159.99 for the season and includes all 104 matches live and on demand in 4K HDR, access on TV, mobile, laptop and tablet, streaming on two devices at the same time, and six months of TOD entertainment.

A cheaper Mobile Pass costs $99.99 for the season and includes all 104 matches live and on demand in 4K HDR, but is limited to mobile and tablet viewing, with streaming on one device at a time. It also includes six months of TOD entertainment.

TOD’s Best Value Bundle costs $419.99 for a year and includes all 104 World Cup matches in 4K HDR, 12 months of TOD 4K, access across TV, mobile, laptop and tablet, and streaming on two devices at the same time. The package also includes wider sports coverage, including the Uefa Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Formula 1, Ligue 1 and NFL.

Country-specific deals include the Talabat Pro and TOD annual bundle at Dh329 in the UAE, QAR360 in Qatar, KWD30 in Kuwait, BHD30 in Bahrain and EGP1,300 in Egypt.

The current summer offer on beIN also includes access to the Fifa World Cup 2026 package and beIN Sports Max 1-6 until July 20. The offer is unlocked with the promo code SUMMER26 and is valid until June 10.

The beIN offer gives subscribers either a 12-month Together package or a three-month Premium package, depending on the selected option.

Viewers should check the final checkout price in their country before subscribing, especially if buying through a local dealer, adding the World Cup to an existing smart card or choosing a streaming-only option.

Will any matches be free to watch?

Free-to-air live match coverage across Mena have not been announced.

Tournament news, press conferences, reaction and reports will be carried on beIN Sports News, while beIN’s digital platforms will publish highlights and additional content.

Fifa+ and social platforms are also expected to carry highlights and clips, but they are not a replacement for a live-match subscription in the region.

What languages will coverage be in?

Coverage will be available in Arabic, English and French.

Arabic coverage will run across beIN Sports Max 1-4. English coverage will be on beIN Sports Max 5. French coverage will be on beIN Sports Max 6; beIN will also provide sign language interpretation as part of its accessibility coverage.

What time will matches be shown in the region?

Because the tournament is being played in the US, Canada and Mexico, many matches will air late at night or early in the morning across the region.

Daily Arabic coverage on beIN will run deep into the morning, from 6pm to 10.30am GST, with English coverage from 7pm to 10am.

What should viewers check before subscribing?

Viewers should confirm whether the World Cup package is included in their existing plan or needs to be added separately.

They should also check whether they want satellite access, streaming access or both; whether their device supports beIN Connect or TOD; whether 4K is included; whether VAT or local taxes are added at checkout; and whether the service is officially available in their country.

Saudi Arabia requires particular caution because beIN’s operations there have previously been restricted.