How to get beIN channels in the UAE

Following the removal of beIN channels from etisalat by e& this week, some football fans will want to make sure they have access to live coverage of some of the biggest matches of the year.

Manchester City will take on local rivals Manchester United on Saturday June 3 in the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley and a week later the Citizens will be battling it out again for the Uefa Champions League trophy against Inter Milan.

Both matches will be broadcast on beIN Sports. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the matches at home or on your device.

Where can you watch beIN channels?

While the channels are no longer available on etisalat by e&'s eLife service, they are still on du's Home TV service until the end of this month.

Customers with a subscription can watch the channels through the beIN Satellite Network, online portal beIN Connect or beIN's own streaming app, TOD, which can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play store.

Manchester City have two big matches left this season to complete the treble. PA

Which channels are available?

There are 34 sports channels, three of which are in English; 16 news and current affairs channels, including CNN, Bloomberg, National Geographic and Euronews; seven movie channels, including Fox Movies; 15 entertainment channels, including Fox and MTV; and 10 children's channels, including Cbeebies and CN Network.

Which packages are available and how much do they cost?

The Ultimate Package, which is available in 4K, offers 81 channels of the best sports and entertainment. It costs Dh202 a month.

The Premium Package has 74 channels and costs Dh110 while the Kick Off Package, which features 65 channels, costs Dh73 a month and the Together Package, with 58 channels, costs Dh48 a month.

Device packages include the BeIN TV VIP Package, which requires a one-off fee of Dh720 ($192), the BeIN TV package which costs Dh459 ($125) or the BeIN PVR Plus, which costs Dh213 ($58).

The 24-month plan has a one-off fee of Dh4,848 ($1,320) while the 12-month plan has a one-off fee of Dh2,424 ($660).

The six-month plan requires two payments of Dh1,212 ($330) while the three-month plan requires Dh606 ($165) every three months. The monthly plan costs Dh202 ($55) a month.

What about Du customers?

Du customers can enjoy BeIN channels with their package. It costs an additional Dh200 a month for beIN Ultimate, which gives you access to 52 channels.

Premium packages are available, as well as a Movie Pack Add-on that costs Dh70.

How can I use the TOD app?

Two packages are available for the TOD app.

These include the TOD Total Package that costs Dh66 a month and the TOD Theatre package that costs Dh36 a month.

The streaming app can be used on desktops, as well iOS and Android devices.