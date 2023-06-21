Du will remove beIN channels from July 1

UAE telecoms operator du has confirmed it will drop beIN channels from its TV packages from July 1.

The company made the announcement in an email to customers on Wednesday.

It had previously warned that beIN channels – which offer live football from major European leagues plus movies – could be removed from the start of next month.

The Qatari broadcaster's services are currently carried on the du Home package.

“We'd like to inform you that the beIN Ultimate add-on pack will no longer be available effective July 1,” the du email stated.

“You will not be charged any cancellation fees for this change, if applicable."

The beIN Ultimate Package provided by Du costs Dh200 ($54) per month, on top of an existing du Home subscription.

Fellow telecoms operator etisalat by e& stopped carrying BeIN channels on its TV services on June 1.

Etisalat by e& subscribers missed out on Manchester City's FA Cup and Champions League wins – which completed a remarkable treble.

BeIN said at the time it was disappointed not to renew its contract with etisalat by e&.

“After lengthy discussions where beIN has tirelessly sought to extend our decade-long partnership with etisalat, we are disappointed not to be able to renew this relationship at this time,” a representative for the broadcaster said.

Now du subscribers will be unable to see much of the Ashes cricket series between England and Australia.

On Tuesday, the visiting Australians earned a thrilling win in the first Test of a five-match series.