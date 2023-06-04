UAE's du warns customers beIN services may be removed on July 1

UAE telecoms operator du has warned customers beIN services “may not be available” from July 1 as contract talks between the companies continue.

BeIN channels – which include live football from major European leagues and movie offerings – were removed by fellow telecoms provider etisalat by e& on Thursday, after the parties failed to reach an agreement to extend a decade-long partnership.

Du told The National on Thursday that beIN would remain on du Home until the end of this month.

A representative for du said: “beIN channels will continue airing on du Home until 30 June 2023 but we can’t confirm yet if they will be available from 1st July 2023.

“Please be assured that we will keep you informed of any updates and developments as soon as we are able to.”

On Friday, du sent an email to subscribers, titled “discontinuation of beIN services” amid uncertainty over the future of add-on TV packages.

“Your beIN add-on pack might not be available as part of your du Home plan from July 1,” it stated.

“In that case, the service will be stopped and you will not be charged going forward.”

The beIN Ultimate Package provided by Du costs Dh200 per month, on top of an existing DU Home subscription.

Blow for football fans

Etisalat by e& subscribers missed out on Manchester City's FA Cup triumph on Saturday and will also have to look elsewhere to watch the Premier League champions bid to complete a treble in the Champions League final with Inter Milan this Saturday.

BeIN said it was disappointed not to renew its contract with etisalat by e&.

“After lengthy discussions where beIN has tirelessly sought to extend our decade-long partnership with etisalat, we are disappointed not to be able to renew this relationship at this time,” a representative for the Qatari satellite broadcaster said.

Meanwhile, Australian subscription channel Foxtel announced last month it would no longer carry certain beIN channels from July 1.

It came after beIN lost the rights to show major rugby and football competitions in the country.