Etisalat informs customers Bein channels may not be on its TV service from June 1

UAE telecoms operator Etisalat by e& has warned its customers that beIN channels may not be on its TV service from next week.

In a brief media statement, it said the channels may disappear from its elife TV from June 1. The statement did not elaborate on reasons for the potential disruption.

"Etisalat by e& informs its valued customers and stakeholders that beIN channels on elife TV may not be available effective June 1, 2023," the statement said.

"Further updates will be communicated to our valued customers via email, SMS and / or on our website on or June 1."

The beIN Ultimate Package on etisalat, which includes sports, entertainment, music and movie channels, costs Dh200 ($54) a month.

BeIN Sports currently has the rights to air Premier League games in the Middle East.