Melania Trump starts her own production company

US first lady Melania Trump on Friday announced the foundation of her own production company, Muse Films.

"Presenting: Muse Films, my new production company," Ms Trump said in a post on X, which was accompanied by a 10-second clip showing the company's name with music swelling in the background. "Melania, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026."

This last was a reference to a documentary, announced in October, that will give a behind-the-scenes look at the days leading up to her husband President Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January.

It was not immediately clear what role, if any, Muse Films played in connection to the film. Ms Trump served as an executive producer on the project.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to licence the documentary, which is directed by Brett Ratner.

She discussed the film earlier this month in a speech at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, where she was honored as "Patriot of the Year", according to Fox Business.

"What does the world want to know about becoming America's first lady? The idea came to me shortly after the presidential election," she said. "A first of its kind capturing the 20 days of my life before the inauguration."

Ms Trump rarely gives interviews and does not often speak in public, adding to the intrigue around the documentary and her production company.

In October last year, the first lady released her memoir, also self-titled. Melania examines her childhood in Slovenia, her modelling career, her first encounters with Mr Trump and their journey to the White House