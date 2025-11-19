Melania Trump wears green Elie Saab dress to welcome Saudi Crown Prince on US visit

US first lady Melania Trump welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House last night, alongside her husband US President Donald Trump. Melania wore an emerald green gown by Elie Saab for the occasion.

The President and first lady chose evening attire for the formal dinner held in the East Room in honour of the Saudi Crown Prince. Trump wore classic black tie, while his wife opted for a pleated, strapless gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, in a deep green, which could be read as a nod to the green of the Saudi national flag.

Melania Trump's heavily pleated gown is from Lebanese label Elie Saab's pre-autumn 2025 collection. Bloomberg

Worn with black pumps, the heavily pleated, floor-length gown is gently fitted. The leather-effect dress is ruched through the front, and cut from fluid jersey that has been given a special metallic coating to create a shimmering, jewel-like finish. Part of Elie Saab's pre-autumn 2025 collection, the gown is available online at Bergdorf Goodman for $3,350.

To emphasise the strapless cut, the first lady left her neck bare, instead finishing the look with white diamond earrings and a ring.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a dinner at the White House. AP Photo

The lavish White House dinner, comprising three long tables set up within the East Room, came on the first day of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the US. Other guests included Elon Musk and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Al Nassr football club in Riyadh.

This is not the first time the first lady has worn a look by the Lebanese couturier. On a visit to Brussels in July 2018, she wore a white cocktail dress by Elie Saab, a sleeveless look with a sheer overlay.

